Simple Line
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 6 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows the levels of the past week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage. This level is specified relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking.
Parameters
- Over the past months installations - settings for the last months;
PasteMonthsLines - the level display mode is on (off);
InpPastMonth - the number of months in the calculation of lines (default: 12):
TypeLinesP_M - type of line for displaying levels;
InpWidthLinesP_M - thickness of the line displaying the levels;
InpMonthly_P_Level - enable (disable) the line level in percent;
PercentageP_M - line level as a percentage of the range of highs and lows. Default = 50;
TypeLinesP_M_P - line type as a percentage of the range of highs and lows;
InpWidthLinesP_M_P- line thickness as a percentage of the range of highs and lows;
ColorLinesP_M_P - line color;
- Monthly installations - monthly settings;
- MonthlyLines - enable (disable) displaying the levels;
- TypeLinesM - line type to display the levels;
- InpWidthLinesM - line width to display the levels;
- InpMonthlyPercentageLevel - enable (disable) line level in %;
- PercentageM - level of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range. Default = 50;
- TypeLinesM - type of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
- InpWidthLinesM - width of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
- ColorLinesM - line color;
- Weekly installations - weekly settings;
- WeeklyLines - enable (disable) displaying the levels;
- TypeLinesW - line type to display the levels;
- InpWidthLinesW - line width to display the levels;
- InpWeeklyPercentageLevel - enable (disable) line level in %;
- PercentageW - level of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range. Default = 50;
- TypeLinesPW - type of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
- InpWidthLinesPW - width of the line set as a percentage of the High-Low range;
- ColorLinesW - line color;
- Daylight settings - daily settings;
- PreviousDayLines - enable (disable) displaying the levels;
- TypeLinesPDL - line type to display the levels;
- InpWidthLinesPDL - line width to display the levels;
- InpDayCloseLevel - enable (disable) line level of the day closure;
- TypeLinesPDLClose - line type of the daily Close level;
- InpWidthLinesPDLClose - line width of the daily Close level;
- ColorLinesPDL - line color;
- The first trading day of the week - the first trading day of the week (default is Monday);
- The last trading day of the week - the last trading day of the week (default is Friday).
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