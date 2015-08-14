Pending Line Super Order

3

Easy way to place pending order , "Just Drag & Drop"

  • Work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester)

Note: Demo version for testing can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11287


Features

   1.Easy Way for Opening Pending Orders.

  • You only need to drag line to define open price, stop loss, take profit values.
  • Then click the "ORDER SEND" button.
  • EA will open pending orders for you automatically.
  • And also automatic detect types of pending order (Limit and Stop).

   2. Can work on Live and Back-Test (Strategy Tester).

  • You can use this EA for practice your trading strategies from history chart (Back-Test,Strategy Tester)

Input Parameters

  • Default Lot Size : Setting default lot size for opening order , can be change on chart screen later.
  • Default Line Distance (Pips) : Custom default stop loss / take profit line distance , can be change on chart screen later.
  • Auto Chart Shift : Automatic chart shift and remove grid.
  • Line Width : Setting width of horizontal line.
  • Magic Start: Set magic number for all orders opened by the EA. You should set it with a unique number if you run another EA on your account at the same time.


Reviews 4
masikaa
583
masikaa 2021.08.25 11:59 
 

Very helpful utility. I would recommended to use it.

Reply to review