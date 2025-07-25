Indicator Alert

This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals.

With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities.

Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions.


Does not work in the Strategy Tester!


Indicator Alert Features

  • Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produces a signal such as a Moving Average Crossover or RSI Overbought / Oversold
  • Customise your Indicator Settings from within the GUI that make changes
  • Send a screenshot with your alerts to Telegram and Discord
  • Get notifications via Push, Email, Alerts, Telegram or Discord

Indicators Currently Supported

  • RSI
  • Moving Average
  • MACD
  • Trend Lines

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 5 to Discord and run your own signal server or channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface. Made for signal providers : keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Telegram Version Main features Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, li
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