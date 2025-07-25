This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals.

With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities.

Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions.





Does not work in the Strategy Tester!







Indicator Alert Features

Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produces a signal such as a Moving Average Crossover or RSI Overbought / Oversold

Customise your Indicator Settings from within the GUI that make changes

Send a screenshot with your alerts to Telegram and Discord

Get notifications via Push, Email, Alerts, Telegram or Discord





Indicators Currently Supported