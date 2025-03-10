Goldmine Train MT4 version 1

**************************************************************************************************************************************



GoldMine Train is a Trend trading strategy EA for Gold.





Operator determines the major trend direction and instruct the Train to go.

The Train will continuously BUY/SELL in the direction. Lot volume will depends on the Account Balance and preset Leverage ratio.

When Operator change the trend direction, the Train will stop and lock the profit.

User can easily select the trend direction using buttons on the chart.

