MT4 To Telegram Sender

Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram and run your own signal channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface.

Made for signal providers: keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages.

User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Discord Version

Main features

  • Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options
  • Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, channel notes and more)
  • Control styling (add/remove/customise emojis, or remove them completely)
  • Filter which trades are sent by symbol and magic number
  • Exclude specific symbols and magic numbers from sending
  • Select exactly which trade details are included in the message
  • Send screenshots with signals (optional)
  • Choose which signal types to send
  • Send performance reports (daily, weekly, monthly, or custom period)

Important notes

MT4 To Telegram Sender does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.

Support & improvements

I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.

Reviews 6
Kevin_alves
Kevin_alves 2024.05.29 13:38 
 

Amazing support from Levi, Levi has a quality product and very easy to use and setup! There is some negative comments above, but i have not experienced nothing as such, it has worked flawlessly for me! I will be buying more products from him very soon! Greetings!

Freddie Ervin
Freddie Ervin 2024.09.18 18:24 
 

Dane is very responsive to messages & quickly troubleshoots the issue at hand! The EA does what I need to & then some!

More from author
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Utilities
Export your MetaTrader trades directly into Notion using a simple, guided interface. Keep your trading journal clean, searchable, and easy to review without manual copy/paste. Built for speed : connect once, choose what to export, and send your history in a few clicks. Optionally keep Notion updated automatically as new trades close. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Main features Export all account history trades to Notion Export running trades and pending orders, with update support Export by ti
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 5. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram and run your own signal channel. Configure what gets sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using an easy on-chart interface. Made for signal providers : keep messages consistent, branded, and informative without manual posting. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Main features Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, chan
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 4 to Discord and run your own signal server or channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface. Made for signal providers : keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Main features Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, li
MT5 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.33 (3)
Utilities
Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 5 to Discord and run your own signal server or channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface. Made for signal providers : keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Telegram Version Main features Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, li
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination. Designed for reliability : supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Important notes Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above. To copy to MT4, you will n
Indicator Alert
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities. Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions. Does not work in the Strategy Tester! Indicator Alert Features Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produce
FREE
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
Export your MetaTrader 4 trades into Notion using a simple, guided interface. Build a clean trading journal in Notion that’s easy to filter, search, and review. Fast workflow : connect once, export your history, then optionally keep Notion updated automatically as new trades close. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version Main features Export all account history trades to Notion Export by time period (last day, week, month, or custom range) Automatically send new closed trades to Notion Choose which fie
Local Trade Clone MT4
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and strong risk controls. Mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination. Designed for reliability : supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version Important notes Local Trade Copier MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above. To copy to MT5, you will need to purchase
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Experts
Revert Edge is an automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion approach. It is designed for traders who prefer a rules-based system with defined risk controls and a trade frequency that can vary with market conditions. The EA trades multiple instruments and can be used on pairs such as AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD, NZDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GER40, US500 and others. It is designed to run with minimal setup and can trade multiple symbols from one chart. EA Setup & Guide Why Revert Edge
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Experts
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Experts
Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction. The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits. Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Important notes Trading involves risk and results vary by br
Reply to review