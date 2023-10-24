MT4 To Telegram Sender
- Utilities
- Levi Dane Benjamin
- Version: 2.75
- Updated: 25 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram and run your own signal channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface.
Made for signal providers: keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages.
Main features
- Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options
- Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, channel notes and more)
- Control styling (add/remove/customise emojis, or remove them completely)
- Filter which trades are sent by symbol and magic number
- Exclude specific symbols and magic numbers from sending
- Select exactly which trade details are included in the message
- Send screenshots with signals (optional)
- Choose which signal types to send
- Send performance reports (daily, weekly, monthly, or custom period)
Important notes
MT4 To Telegram Sender does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.
Support & improvements
I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.
Amazing support from Levi, Levi has a quality product and very easy to use and setup! There is some negative comments above, but i have not experienced nothing as such, it has worked flawlessly for me! I will be buying more products from him very soon! Greetings!