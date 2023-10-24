Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram and run your own signal channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface.

Made for signal providers: keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages.

Main features

Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options

Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, channel notes and more)

Control styling (add/remove/customise emojis, or remove them completely)

Filter which trades are sent by symbol and magic number

Exclude specific symbols and magic numbers from sending

Select exactly which trade details are included in the message

Send screenshots with signals (optional)

Choose which signal types to send

Send performance reports (daily, weekly, monthly, or custom period)

Important notes

MT4 To Telegram Sender does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.

Support & improvements

I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.