Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains.

The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups.

The EA is multi currency and trades traditional trend following pairs - JPY pairs, NAS100/SP500, XAUUSD, BTCUSD.

The EA has been designed to work with minimal config and setup for a stress free experience.

The EA compliments Revert Edge nicely as it trades different pairs and is trend following.


Signal is on Darwinex - Ask for link

Live Signal


Why Trend Alpha

Unlike many EA's promising to turn $250 into $1,000,000 or leveraging buzzwords like AI, Neural Networks, or Machine Learning, Trend Alpha relies on proven trading methods and real-world results.

I do not rely on clearly manipulated back tests showing a perfectly straight or curved equity curve claiming to perform miracles. 

Advanced trading system, each position has a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. Some symbols will use 2 TPs and split the risk. 

This EA will appeal to those who appreciate steady and respectable progress from a trading system.

This EA will experience periods of drawdown this is normal. Real trading includes losses and drawdown


The Strategy

Entry - Entries are based on a breakout of a timed range. Not every breakout is valid so there are price action filters to determine when to place a trade and when not to. Due to entries being based on a time range it also means there will only be a max of one setup per pair, per day.

SL - Stop Loss goes on the other side of the breakout range. Very simple

TP - TP is a multiple of the range. Generally between 1-2. So trades will be a 1:1 - 1:2RR

Trailing SL - There is a trailing stop however it doesn't activate until 1x the range of the breakout. So for positions that are 1:1 the trailing wont activate. For trades that have a higher RR it will activate in to secure profits.

Bias - Like most trend following systems there is a long bias. However, sells are also taken so the EA has less drawdown and can make money in both directions. Sell positions have smaller TPs.


Key Features

  • Risk-Averse Strategy: No Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or other high-risk methods to artificially avoid losses.
  • Advanced position management: Each position includes a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. 
  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Diversified trades across multiple assets smooth the equity curve and reduce risk.
  • One Chart Setup: Trade multiple currencies from one chart
  • Fully Automated: Let the strategy work for you 24/5 with minimal intervention.
  • Built-in Risk Management: Customizable drawdown limits allow you to tailor risk to your comfort level.


Symbol Run On Any Symbol It Trades i.e USDJPY
Timeframe H1
Capital Minimum $250
Broker ICMarkets preferred. Any other Broker
Account Type Any
VPS Preferred
Backtesting Mode Any


Risk Disclaimer

This EA will have losing trades and if you cannot handle some losses here and there then this EA is not for you.

No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion.

Past performance does not guarantee future results







Reviews 1
Michael Arthur Schorr
1581
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.06.06 18:35 
 

honest EA, and dev, real strategy, very happy.

More from author
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Experts
Trend Apex is the newest addition to the DaneTrades EA portfolio. Built on the core philosophy of long-term, consistent growth over short-term, high-risk gains, it delivers stability and performance. At its heart, the strategy is simple: a clean, effective trend-following approach. This multi-currency EA is optimized for classic trend-driven instruments, including major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Designed for ease of use, Trend Apex requires minimal configuration—providing a sm
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 4 platform. Multi Language support. MT5 Version  |   User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with the MT5 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier. User Guide + Demo  |   MT4 Version Local Trade Clone MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a   demo   please go to the   User Guide To Copy to MT4 you will need to purchase the MT4 version separately  Features Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5). Easy to use GU
MT5 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customizable signals from MT5 to Discord and become a Signal Provider! This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version |  Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The MT5 To   Discord   Sender does NOT work in the strategy tester. MT5 To Discord Features Fully Customise signal to your preference with a huge numb
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT4.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member ( without the need for a Bot Token or Admin Permissions  straight to your MT5. It has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The   Discord   To MT5
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Utilities
This program will allow you to export all of your trades from your MetaTrader account straight into Notion using a very friendly User Interface.  MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo To get started please use the User Guide and download the Notion Template. If you want a Demo please go to the User Guide. Does not work in the strategy tester! Main Features Export All trades from your trading account into your Notion Export Running Trades and Pending orders into Notion and update them Create templat
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customizable signals from MT5 to Telegram and become a Signal Provider! This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version  | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The MT5 To Telegram Sender does NOT work in the strategy tester. MT5 To Telegram Features Fully Customise signal to your preference with a huge number
Local Trade Clone MT4
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with the MT4 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier. User Guide + Demo  |   MT5 Version Local Trade Clone MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a   demo   please go to the   User Guide To Copy to MT5 you will need to purchase the MT5 version separately  Features Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5). Easy to use G
Indicator Alert
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilities
This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities. Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions. Does not work in the Strategy Tester! Indicator Alert Features Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produce
FREE
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
This program will allow you to export all of your trades from your MetaTrader account straight into Notion using a very friendly User Interface.  MT5 Version  |  User Guide + Demo To get started please use the User Guide and download the Notion Template. If you want a Demo please go to the User Guide. Does not work in the strategy tester! Main Features Export All trades from your trading account into your Notion Export Trades   from     the Last Day Export Trades   from     the Last  Week Expor
MT4 To Telegram Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Send fully customizable signals from MT4 to Telegram and become a Signal Provider! This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version  | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The MT4 To Telegram Sender does NOT work in the strategy tester. MT4 To Telegram Features Fully Customise signal to your preference with a huge number
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customizable signals from MT4 to Discord and become a Signal Provider! This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version  | Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The MT4 To   Discord   Sender does NOT work in the strategy tester. MT4 To Discord Features Fully Customise signal to your preference with a huge numb
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (   without the need for a Bot Token or Admin Permissions  straight to your MT4. It has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version | Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The Discord To MT4 d
Filter:
Reply to review