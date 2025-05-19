Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains.

The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups.

The EA is multi currency and trades traditional trend following pairs - JPY pairs, NAS100/SP500, XAUUSD, BTCUSD.

The EA has been designed to work with minimal config and setup for a stress free experience.

The EA compliments Revert Edge nicely as it trades different pairs and is trend following.





Signal is on Darwinex - Ask for link

Live Signal





Why Trend Alpha

Unlike many EA's promising to turn $250 into $1,000,000 or leveraging buzzwords like AI, Neural Networks, or Machine Learning, Trend Alpha relies on proven trading methods and real-world results.

I do not rely on clearly manipulated back tests showing a perfectly straight or curved equity curve claiming to perform miracles.

Advanced trading system, each position has a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. Some symbols will use 2 TPs and split the risk. This EA will appeal to those who appreciate steady and respectable progress from a trading system. This EA will experience periods of drawdown this is normal. Real trading includes losses and drawdown

The Strategy Entry - Entries are based on a breakout of a timed range. Not every breakout is valid so there are price action filters to determine when to place a trade and when not to. Due to entries being based on a time range it also means there will only be a max of one setup per pair, per day.



SL - Stop Loss goes on the other side of the breakout range. Very simple TP - TP is a multiple of the range. Generally between 1-2. So trades will be a 1:1 - 1:2RR Trailing SL - There is a trailing stop however it doesn't activate until 1x the range of the breakout. So for positions that are 1:1 the trailing wont activate. For trades that have a higher RR it will activate in to secure profits. Bias - Like most trend following systems there is a long bias. However, sells are also taken so the EA has less drawdown and can make money in both directions. Sell positions have smaller TPs.

Key Features Risk-Averse Strategy: No Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or other high-risk methods to artificially avoid losses.

Advanced position management: Each position includes a Stop Loss and a Take Profit.

Multi-Symbol Trading: Diversified trades across multiple assets smooth the equity curve and reduce risk.

One Chart Setup: Trade multiple currencies from one chart

Fully Automated: Let the strategy work for you 24/5 with minimal intervention.

Built-in Risk Management: Customizable drawdown limits allow you to tailor risk to your comfort level.

Symbol Run On Any Symbol It Trades i.e USDJPY Timeframe H1 Capital Minimum $250 Broker ICMarkets preferred. Any other Broker Account Type Any VPS Preferred Backtesting Mode Any

Risk Disclaimer This EA will have losing trades and if you cannot handle some losses here and there then this EA is not for you. No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion. Past performance does not guarantee future results



















