MT4 To Discord Sender
- Utilities
- Levi Dane Benjamin
- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 25 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 4 to Discord and run your own signal server or channel. Control exactly what is sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using a simple on-chart interface.
Made for signal providers: keep your posts consistent and professional without manual messages.
Main features
- Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options
- Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, channel notes and more)
- Control styling (add/remove/customise emojis, or remove them completely)
- Filter which trades are sent by symbol and magic number
- Exclude specific symbols and magic numbers from sending
- Select exactly which trade details are included in the message
- Send screenshots with signals (optional)
- Choose which signal types to send
- Send performance reports (daily, weekly, monthly, or custom period)
Important notes
MT4 To Discord Sender does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.
Support & improvements
I actively improve the product based on user feedback. If you want a feature added or need help with setup, contact me via my MQL5 profile: message me.
Very simple and functional tool for transferring transactions to discord. I highly recommend it, and I count on constant updates. Regards.