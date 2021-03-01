ZBoost

4.67

zBoost is an Expert Advisor that promotes rapid equity growth. The system utilizes precise entry requirements to start a trade and uses a total floating profit to determine the closing time. This exit strategy means that even if your trade is placed in an unfavourable time in the market it will correct it with additional trades later. This EA is intended only for the EURUSD pair only, however you may use it on others if you correctly test it and find correct settings that suit you.

Pair: EURUSD Only

Timeframe: 1H

Does not use Grid or Martingale

Telegram: Here

zBoost also comes with three Set files that follow what risk level your willing to take. This is Low, Medium and High. (These will be found in the Comments)

Recommended Profit setting levels:

Balance Profit Close
>1000 1
1000-5000 5
 5000+ 10

Remember: This system does not use stop-loss and will have floating trades. It needs this for its exit strategy. If you're a trader that requires a Stop-loss on all trades, this system isn't for you.

Remember: Past results do not guarantee future profits.



Reviews 8
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.24 05:36 
 

Buen EAs, felicidades, Gracias por compartir

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:13 
 

Excelente

Canlive
434
Canlive 2022.09.14 21:44 
 

ZBoost runs very secure with a constant winrate and I love that. It is more worthy on that pair as many other Bots for buying. Many thanks and blessing to Mr Jack Wilson!!

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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Tomi Luv
908
Tomi Luv 2026.04.23 23:24 
 

has a high win rate for an old ea. Needs 1k and high leverage but it will grow an account over time. Tested on demo after lots of backtesting.

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.24 05:36 
 

Buen EAs, felicidades, Gracias por compartir

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:13 
 

Excelente

Natali Vandros
600
Natali Vandros 2022.11.09 10:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Canlive
434
Canlive 2022.09.14 21:44 
 

ZBoost runs very secure with a constant winrate and I love that. It is more worthy on that pair as many other Bots for buying. Many thanks and blessing to Mr Jack Wilson!!

KDInvestments
389
KDInvestments 2022.01.08 15:52 
 

Excellent EA, very profitable...Kudos!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.04.09 09:42 
 

Good job.

Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
33402
Reply from developer Mr Jack Joseph Wilson 2021.04.11 01:32
Thanks for the review, glad you enjoy! Best regards,
Jack
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