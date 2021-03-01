zBoost is an Expert Advisor that promotes rapid equity growth. The system utilizes precise entry requirements to start a trade and uses a total floating profit to determine the closing time. This exit strategy means that even if your trade is placed in an unfavourable time in the market it will correct it with additional trades later. This EA is intended only for the EURUSD pair only, however you may use it on others if you correctly test it and find correct settings that suit you.

Pair: EURUSD Only Timeframe: 1H Does not use Grid or Martingale Telegram: Here

zBoost also comes with three Set files that follow what risk level your willing to take. This is Low, Medium and High. (These will be found in the Comments)

Recommended Profit setting levels:

Balance Profit Close >1000 1 1000-5000 5 5000+ 10

Remember: This system does not use stop-loss and will have floating trades. It needs this for its exit strategy. If you're a trader that requires a Stop-loss on all trades, this system isn't for you. Remember: Past results do not guarantee future profits.



