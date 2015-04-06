Forex Trading Robot FORBS
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
FORBS is a Forex Robot that uses the alligator indicator as its main intelligence to place trades automatically.
It has a money management capability to ensure your account does not run out of margin. However we advise you to check your trades frequently as trading Forex is highly risky.
Check the screenshots to see the results. Before you drag and drop the robot on a live chart, make sure you start first with the strategy tester.