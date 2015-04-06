Steadygains

Minimum capital for euro USD, GBP USD, nzd USD, aud USD IS 500$, for gold USD btc USD :2000$. To be safe don't use the bot on two pairs at the same time. You can use the capital of 5$ minimum if you put the bot on cents account. For 100$ cents account you Can put the bot on all the pairs we specify above.

Don't add volume beyond 0.01, but if you have enough capital you can adjust the volume. To be safe use the bot on 1h time frame. If you have 100$ on cents account you can add on any time frame you want including 1min timeframe.
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4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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