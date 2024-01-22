SM Gold Scalping

The SM Gold Scalping specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the aim of working with the robot's own trends and strategies.

GET SM Gold Scalping FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE.

SM GOLD Scalping is an extreme short-term (scalping) robot, it reshapes the chart through fast trends, opens orders and closes with quick profit in durations of 5 to 10 minutes or up to 30 seconds, repeating the process several times times during the day.


!!!!!!!! RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME: M15, H1 !!!!!!!!!
H1 YOU CAN HAVE MORE SECURITY AND MODELING OF ORDERS.

SM Gold uses only 2 configuration factors:

RISK (0.1 - 1000USD = 0.01) that is, every 0.1 will be added 1 dollar PIP (lot 0.01) - you can change this value, if you want orders with lot 0.02 change the value to 0.2.
The setting is successively, 0.3 will open lots 0.03, 0.4 will open lots 0.04.

Strength opening orders = this value is the strength and duration with which he sees the market and will keep his orders active. It is not recommended to use less than (2), the default is 2.1, and a value for greater security would be 4.

All backtests were carried out with the robot's default settings.

!!!!!!!! RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME: M15, H1 !!!!!!!!!
H1 YOU CAN HAVE MORE SECURITY AND MODELING OF ORDERS.

made with love and care,
- SmatchBR
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3 (1)
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