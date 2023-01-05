Crypto Trend Pro
- Experts
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Paulo Martins BarbosaDeveloper of professional rule-based Expert Advisors for Gold, Crypto and Indices.
My products are built for traders who want disciplined automation, controlled risk and clear operating logic.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Crypto Trend Pro
Crypto Trend Pro is a professional rule-based Expert Advisor designed to capture structured cryptocurrency market movements through a disciplined automated approach. It was built for traders who prefer objective logic, controlled risk and long-term consistency.
Overview
Cryptocurrency markets are highly dynamic and volatile. Crypto Trend Pro was designed to operate with strict logic in this environment, focusing on structured trend participation without using aggressive recovery techniques.
There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic. The system is built around practical automation and a risk-conscious philosophy.
Main Features
- Rule-based crypto trend trading
- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedge
- Designed for practical automated execution
- Structured logic for volatile markets
- Simple configuration
Purpose
The objective of this product is not to overtrade or chase random moves, but to participate in relevant cryptocurrency price trends through disciplined execution.
Setup
- Attach the EA to the recommended chart and timeframe defined in the product setup.
- Use a broker environment with suitable crypto market conditions for proper evaluation.
- Test the EA carefully in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live use.
Advantages
- Built for trend-oriented crypto trading
- Controlled and structured execution
- Focused on logic rather than aggressive recovery methods
- Suitable for traders who value discipline and consistency
Important Notes
This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk and can experience strong volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Support
Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.
Structured Logic for Dynamic Markets.
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