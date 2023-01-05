Crypto Trend Pro

3

Crypto Trend Pro

Crypto Trend Pro is a professional rule-based Expert Advisor designed to capture structured cryptocurrency market movements through a disciplined automated approach. It was built for traders who prefer objective logic, controlled risk and long-term consistency.

Overview

Cryptocurrency markets are highly dynamic and volatile. Crypto Trend Pro was designed to operate with strict logic in this environment, focusing on structured trend participation without using aggressive recovery techniques.

There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic. The system is built around practical automation and a risk-conscious philosophy.

Main Features

  • Rule-based crypto trend trading
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No hedge
  • Designed for practical automated execution
  • Structured logic for volatile markets
  • Simple configuration

Purpose

The objective of this product is not to overtrade or chase random moves, but to participate in relevant cryptocurrency price trends through disciplined execution.

Setup

  • Attach the EA to the recommended chart and timeframe defined in the product setup.
  • Use a broker environment with suitable crypto market conditions for proper evaluation.
  • Test the EA carefully in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live use.

Advantages

  • Built for trend-oriented crypto trading
  • Controlled and structured execution
  • Focused on logic rather than aggressive recovery methods
  • Suitable for traders who value discipline and consistency

Important Notes

This product is a trading tool, not a promise of profit. Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk and can experience strong volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Support

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.

Structured Logic for Dynamic Markets.

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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Sukru Denizgezen
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Sukru Denizgezen 2023.04.07 14:10 
 

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