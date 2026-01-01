📘 USER GUIDE: How to setup Metrics Pro for Discord (English & Français)

🇬🇧 USER GUIDE: Metrics Pro for Discord

Version 1.0 | Eagle Forex Code

Welcome to the official manual for Metrics Pro for Discord. This tool allows you to broadcast your trading performance directly to your Discord community or personal server via Webhooks.

⚠️ STEP 1: Critical MetaTrader 4 Configuration

IMPORTANT: MT4 blocks internet connections by default. You must allow access to Discord servers.

Open your MT4 terminal. Click on menu Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O). Go to the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Double-click the empty line and add exactly these two URLs (to be safe):

https://discord.com

https://discordapp.com Click OK.





🎮 STEP 2: Creating your Discord Webhook

Discord uses "Webhooks" to receive messages. It's much easier than Telegram bots!

Open Discord (PC or Mobile). Go to your Server and click on the Server Name (top left) > Server Settings (or the Gear icon). On the left menu, click on Integrations. Click on Webhooks. Click New Webhook. Choose the channel where you want the reports to appear. Click "Copy Webhook URL".

The URL looks like this: https://discord.com/api/webhooks/12345.../AbCdEf...





⚙️ STEP 3: Setup & Dashboard

Open any chart on MT4. Drag and drop Metrics Pro for Discord onto the chart. Go to the Inputs tab.

Key Settings:

InpDiscordWebhook: Paste the URL you copied in Step 2.

Paste the URL you copied in Step 2. InpReportHour: The server hour for the automatic daily report (e.g., 23).

The server hour for the automatic daily report (e.g., 23). InpUseMultiMagic: Set to true to separate stats by Strategy/EA.

Once loaded, the Dashboard will appear on your chart. You can use the buttons to force a manual report to test the connection.

🧐 Understanding the Report

The report uses Discord's Markdown and Emojis for clear reading.

💰 Profit: Net profit realized.

Net profit realized. ⚖️ PF (Profit Factor): Ratio of Gross Profit / Gross Loss.

Ratio of Gross Profit / Gross Loss. 📉 Cur DD: Current Drawdown (Risk from open positions).

Current Drawdown (Risk from open positions). ⚠️ Max DD: Historical Max Drawdown (The worst balance dip during the period).





🇫🇷 GUIDE UTILISATEUR (FRANÇAIS)

Version 1.0 | Eagle Forex Code

Bienvenue dans le manuel officiel de Metrics Pro for Discord. Suivez ces étapes pour diffuser vos résultats de trading sur votre serveur Discord.

⚠️ ÉTAPE 1 : Configuration MetaTrader 4

IMPORTANT : Vous devez autoriser MT4 à communiquer avec Discord.

Ouvrez MT4 > menu Outils > Options. Allez dans l'onglet Expert Advisors. Cochez la case : "Autoriser WebRequest pour les URL listées". Ajoutez ces deux URLs :

https://discord.com

https://discordapp.com Cliquez sur OK.

🎮 ÉTAPE 2 : Créer le Webhook Discord

Pas besoin de bot complexe, un simple lien Webhook suffit.

Ouvrez Discord. Allez dans les Paramètres du Serveur (Roue dentée ou clic droit sur le nom du serveur). Dans le menu de gauche, cliquez sur Intégrations. Cliquez sur Webhooks puis Nouveau Webhook. Choisissez le salon (channel) de destination. Cliquez sur le bouton "Copier l'URL du Webhook".

⚙️ ÉTAPE 3 : Installation

Glissez Metrics Pro for Discord sur un graphique. Dans les Entrées (Inputs) :

InpDiscordWebhook : Collez l'URL copiée à l'étape 2.

Collez l'URL copiée à l'étape 2. InpReportHour : Heure serveur de l'envoi automatique.

Heure serveur de l'envoi automatique. InpUseMultiMagic : Activez pour séparer les stats par Robot.

❓ Dépannage (FAQ)

Q : Rien ne se passe quand je clique sur le bouton.

R : Vérifiez l'onglet "Experts" en bas de MT4. Si vous voyez une erreur 4060 , c'est que vous avez oublié l'Étape 1 (WebRequest).

Q : Je vois des "???" à la place des émojis.

R : Le robot force l'encodage UTF-8. Assurez-vous que votre application Discord est à jour.

Eagle Forex Code - Trading Tools for Professionals.