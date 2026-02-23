BTCUSD ANALYSIS

By Senior Market Strategist | February 23, 2026 | 13:05 Server Time | BTCUSD Live Analysis

Market Context & Session Flow

It's Monday, February 23, 2026, and BTCUSD is trading at 65,756 during the high-stakes London-New York session overlap at 13:05 server time. This is no ordinary start to the trading week—Bitcoin is staring down the barrel of a classic post-weekend liquidity squeeze, amplified by the thin volumes of the preceding Asian session. Let's rewind and unpack the session flow meticulously because in crypto, especially BTC, the transition from low-volume Asian chop to the aggressive capital flows of London and New York can make or break multimillion-dollar positions.

The weekend was predictably quiet, with BTC consolidating around the 67,000-68,000 zone after Friday's mixed close. But as Asia kicked off at 00:00 server time, we saw the first cracks: a subtle drift lower, testing the Previous Day Low (PDL) at 67,758 without conviction. Volume was anemic—typical Sunday-Monday bleed from retail positioning—but the real story unfolded in Tokyo/Sydney hours. Sellers probed aggressively, pushing price down to 65,800 by 04:00, flirting with the H4 minor support at 65,575. RSI on H1 dipped toward 40, signaling waning momentum, yet no clean break. Why? Asian session psychology is all about risk-off positioning; institutions front-run the London open, but without macro catalysts (no fresh Fed news or ETF flows overnight), it was just stop-hunting liquidity grabs above the 200-period low.

London open at 08:00 changed everything. The session ignited with a flush below the PDL—price sliced through 67,758 like a hot knife, hitting intraday lows near 65,650 by 10:00. This wasn't random; it was a textbook liquidity raid. Big players swept the resting stops below Friday's low, fueling a 1.2% drop in under two hours. The current daily candle? A brooding bearish beast, already printing a wick-heavy doji-like structure with the body firmly red, high at 68,391 (PDH reclaim attempt failed), and low piercing prior supports. Volume spiked 40% above Asian averages during London, confirming institutional selling—likely Europeans de-risking ahead of NY data dumps.

Now, at 13:05, we're in the London-NY sweet spot (08:00-12:00 NY), where 70% of daily volume materializes. Price has stabilized at 65,756, hugging the H4 minor support at 65,575 like a lifeline. Psychology here is electric: bulls are desperate for a bounce, whispering about "oversold dip-buy," while bears smell blood, eyeing the major 200-period low at 59,807. This overlap is where traps multiply—NY quants layer in algos, and retail FOMO piles on. We've seen this movie before: 2025's March Monday mirrored it, with a fakeout pump to PDH before cascading lower. Urgent watch: if NY open (13:30 server) brings USD strength (DXY teasing 105), expect more pain. Session flow screams caution—London drained the bulls, NY will decide the kill or the killswitch.

Deep Technical Breakdown

Diving into the charts, BTCUSD's structure across timeframes reveals a powder keg: H4 bullish resilience clashing with H1 fragility and daily bearishness. We're not skimming headlines here—this is granular, psychology-infused analysis. Start with the H1 (short-term): trend is bullish versus SMA50. Why does SMA50 matter so profoundly? In trending markets like BTC's medium-term updrift, the 50-period SMA acts as dynamic support—a psychological magnet where buyers defend the "trend line" etched by the past 50 hours of price action. Price is hovering just above it (implied around 65,600 based on current levels), but the real tell is RSI(14) at 44.0. Neutral territory, but in a bullish H1 context, this is a divergence warning.

Explain the RSI divergence: price carved a lower low below PDL (67,758 to 65,650), yet H1 RSI refuses to plunge into oversold (<30). Instead, it's holding 44—a bullish divergence screaming "sellers exhausting." Momentum oscillators like RSI measure velocity; when price tanks but RSI flattens or curls up, it signals hidden buying (accumulation). Psychologically, this traps bears shorting into support— they've front-run the breakdown, but smart money absorbs. Local resistance at 68,691 (PDH zone) looms as the immediate upside test; break it, and H1 flips aggressively bullish.

Zoom to H4 (medium-term goldmine): bullish vs SMA50, RSI(14) at 54.6—prime neutral-positive for continuation. H4 is king for swing traders because it filters H1 noise, capturing the "true trend" over 16-hour candles. SMA50 here (likely ~65,400) is the war chest: price bounced off it thrice last week, forming a higher low structure. Why urgent? Current price at 65,756 is a razor-thin 181 pips above minor support (65,575)—a 0.3% buffer. Breach it, and we probe the psychological 65,000 roundie before major support at 59,807 (200-period low, etched in Q4 2025 panic).

Major resistance at 91,570 (200-period high) is a distant dream, but minor 70,949 is the gateway—aligns with 1.618 Fib extension from recent swing low. Price action (PA) psychology: today's bearish daily candle engulfs last week's body, a bearish engulfing pattern trapping Friday longs. Yet H4 remains structurally higher highs/lows. Trap alert: false breakdown below 65,575 could wick-hunt to 65,000, then reverse—classic bull trap in bull trend. Daily context amplifies: PDH 68,391 rejected twice today, confirming overhead supply. Intermarket: BTC's correlation to Nasdaq (0.85) means any tech selloff (hello, NVDA earnings hangover?) crushes it here. Bottom line: H4 bullish bias holds, but divergence/RSI setup demands respect—65,575 is the fulcrum.

Critical Scenarios (The Roadmap)

Your if-then playbook for the next 24-48 hours. No fluff—precise triggers, targets, invalids. Trade with urgency; markets don't wait.

Bullish Roadmap (Primary Bias - 55% Probability):

If price holds >65,575 (H4 support) and closes H1 above SMA50 with RSI >50... Bulls awaken.

price holds >65,575 (H4 support) and closes H1 above SMA50 with RSI >50... Bulls awaken. Then : Target 1: 68,691 (PDH/local res)—quick 430-pip scalp. Momentum builds to 70,949 (minor res, Fib cluster) for 1,200+ pips. Daily candle flips green, reclaiming 68k psychology.

: Target 1: 68,691 (PDH/local res)—quick 430-pip scalp. Momentum builds to 70,949 (minor res, Fib cluster) for 1,200+ pips. Daily candle flips green, reclaiming 68k psychology. Invalid : Close below 65,575 on H4 (rare Monday reversal signal). Psychology: FOMO dip-buyers flood in during NY, sweeping shorts.

: Close below 65,575 on H4 (rare Monday reversal signal). Psychology: FOMO dip-buyers flood in during NY, sweeping shorts. Why? H4 bullish trend + RSI divergence = higher low formation. Expect 2-3% bounce by EOD.

Bearish Roadmap (Secondary - 45% Probability, High Impact):

If decisive break <65,575 (H4 close below) with volume spike and daily low expansion...

decisive break <65,575 (H4 close below) with volume spike and daily low expansion... Then : Target 1: 65,000 roundie (psych flush), then 59,807 (major support)—5,000+ pip cascade. Opens door to 55k macro low.

: Target 1: 65,000 roundie (psych flush), then 59,807 (major support)—5,000+ pip cascade. Opens door to 55k macro low. Invalid : Reclaim above 67,758 PDL intra-hour. Daily bear candle accelerates on macro risk-off.

: Reclaim above 67,758 PDL intra-hour. Daily bear candle accelerates on macro risk-off. Why? Daily engulfing + London momentum bleed = stop cascade. NY data (ISM?) could ignite USD rally, crushing BTC.

Edge case: Consolidation chop between 65,575-67,758—wait for H4 close. Roadmap rooted in structure: bulls need support hold, bears need conviction break.

⚠️ Danger Zones & Traps

⚠️ Trap #1: The Support Fakeout – Price wicks below 65,575 to 65,400 (sweeping H1 stops), then snaps back above SMA50. Classic bull trap in H4 uptrend—bears cover in panic, fueling 68k rip. Seen 7x in 2025. Avoid: No entries on wick alone.

⚠️ Trap #2: PDH False Break – Pump to 68,391 during NY open (retail FOMO), rejection into trapdoor selloff. Daily high supply zone loaded—algos fade it ruthlessly.

⚠️ Danger Zone: 65,575-65,800 Buffer – Razor-thin; 0.3% move erases H4 bias. Liquidity void below invites 200-pip stops.

⚠️ Psych Trap: Monday Blues – Post-weekend de-risking ignores H4 strength. Don't fade the daily bear blindly—wait for confirmation.

⚠️ Macro Wildcard: Correlation Trap – BTC-Nasdaq sync means VIX spike tanks it. Watch SPX below 5,800.

Urgent: Scale out on traps—risk 0.5% per trade max.

Key Levels

Level Type Significance Action 91,570 Major Resistance 200-H4 High Sell Zone / Major Top 70,949 Minor Resistance Fib 1.618 / Next Hurdle Partial Profit / Breakout Watch 68,691 Local Resistance PDH Cluster Upside Trigger / Rejection Sell 67,758 PDL Broken Support / Reclaim Key Bull Invalid Below 65,756 Current -- Hold Line 65,575 H4 Minor Support Fulcrum / SMA50 Align Buy Dip / Bear Trigger 59,807 Major Support 200-H4 Low Final Defense / Panic Buy

Conclusion

BTCUSD at 65,756 is at a market-shaking inflection: H4 bullish fortress under siege by daily bear artillery. RSI divergences whisper resilience, SMA50 guards the gate, but London-NY flows demand vigilance—65,575 is do-or-die. Bulls: defend support, target PDH rip. Bears: break it, feast to 59k. Traps lurk everywhere; trade the roadmap, not emotion. We're glued to screens—this Monday could etch 2026's first legend. Position smart, risk tight—fortune favors the prepared. Stay sharp.

Disclaimer: Not financial advice. Trade at own risk. Data as of 13:05 server time.