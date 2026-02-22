Engulfing Trading System - MANUAL

1. INTRODUCTION

Engulfing Trading System

2-Bar Power Reversal — Complete Body Engulfment Detection

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

What is Engulfing Trading System?

Engulfing Trading System helps you spot Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts — automatically. The indicator scans every candle, filters out weak setups, and shows you only the best trading opportunities with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets already calculated. It works on any market and any timeframe, giving you more time to focus on your trading decisions instead of searching for patterns.

What Are Engulfing Patterns?

Engulfing patterns are powerful 2-bar reversal patterns that appear when market momentum shifts dramatically from one direction to the other. The defining characteristic is that the second candle's body completely wraps around (engulfs) the first candle's body — a visual display of one side overwhelming the other.

Bullish Engulfing (Bullish Reversal)

A Bullish Engulfing appears at the bottom of a downtrend. The first candle (setup) is a bearish candle showing sellers are still pushing price down. Then the second candle (engulfing) opens below the setup candle's close and closes above the setup candle's open — its body completely wraps the first candle's body. This dramatic shift shows buyers have taken over with force, signaling a potential trend reversal upward.

Bearish Engulfing (Bearish Reversal)

A Bearish Engulfing appears at the top of an uptrend. The first candle (setup) is a bullish candle showing buyers are still pushing price up. Then the second candle (engulfing) opens above the setup candle's close and closes below the setup candle's open — completely wrapping the first candle's body. This shows sellers have overwhelmed buyers in a single session, signaling a potential trend reversal downward.

When you see these patterns forming near important support or resistance levels, they become even more reliable signals for potential trend reversals.

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator scans your charts in real-time and checks each potential pattern against multiple quality requirements:

Checks that both candles have meaningful bodies (not doji or spinning tops) to confirm decisive market participation Verifies the engulfing candle's body completely wraps the setup candle's body — opening beyond one extreme and closing beyond the other Measures the engulfing candle's strength relative to recent volatility (ATR) to filter out insignificant moves Optionally checks for trend context using a simple moving average to confirm the pattern appears after a directional move

Only patterns that pass all these checks appear on your chart, so you don't waste time on weak or invalid setups.

Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?

Every pattern gets a quality score from 0% to 100%, like a grade on a test. This helps you focus on the best trading opportunities.

What the Score Means

The indicator evaluates four key factors to grade each Engulfing pattern. How much larger is the engulfing body compared to the setup body? How strong is the engulfing candle relative to recent volatility? Where did the engulfing candle close within its range? And does the pattern appear in a meaningful trend context? Patterns with larger engulfing ratios, strong momentum, and clear trend context receive higher scores.

Grade Score Range Quality Level A 80-100% Excellent — Best signals B 60-79% Good — Reliable setups C 40-59% Average — Needs confirmation D 20-39% Below Average — Risky F 0-19% Poor — Avoid

Quality Threshold Setting

By default, the indicator only shows patterns scoring 30% or higher. You can adjust this in the settings:

Raise to 50-60% : See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality)

: See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality) Lower to 15-20% : See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality)

: See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality) Tip: Start with the default 30% and adjust based on your backtest results

What You See on the Chart

When the indicator detects an Engulfing pattern, it draws everything you need to know directly on the chart:

Signal Markers

Arrow icons : A green upward arrow appears below bullish engulfing patterns; a red downward arrow appears above bearish engulfing patterns

: A green upward arrow appears below bullish engulfing patterns; a red downward arrow appears above bearish engulfing patterns Quality labels: The quality score percentage (e.g., "78%") is displayed next to each signal arrow

Trading Lines

Entry line : A blue horizontal line at the engulfing candle's high (bullish) or low (bearish), or at the close price in aggressive mode

: A blue horizontal line at the engulfing candle's high (bullish) or low (bearish), or at the close price in aggressive mode Stop Loss line : A red horizontal line below the pattern low (bullish) or above the pattern high (bearish), with pip distance label

: A red horizontal line below the pattern low (bullish) or above the pattern high (bearish), with pip distance label Take Profit lines: Up to 4 green lines (TP1-TP4) at configurable R:R ratios, each with pip distance and R:R labels

Visual Zones

Pattern highlight : A shaded rectangle covers the pattern area, green for bullish and red for bearish setups

: A shaded rectangle covers the pattern area, green for bullish and red for bearish setups Tracking dots: Small dots trace the price path after a signal is detected, changing color as the signal progresses through its lifecycle

Signal Lifecycle

Signals progress through different states, shown by changing colors and tracking dots:

Pending: Pattern just detected, waiting for entry confirmation Triggered: Entry price reached, trade is active Target Hit: Price reached take profit level (signal turns green) Stop Hit: Price hit stop loss (signal turns red) Cancelled: Signal invalidated before entry (signal disappears or grays out)

You can watch your signals evolve in real-time without opening any menus or panels.

Settings You Can Adjust

Here are the main settings that control how the indicator finds and displays Engulfing patterns:

Setting What It Does Default When to Change It ATR Period for volatility Controls how many bars are used to measure market volatility 14 Rarely needs changing; lower for faster-moving markets Max Bars to Scan (history depth) How far back in history to look for patterns 3000 Increase to see more historical signals, decrease for faster loading Min Bars Between Patterns Minimum gap between consecutive signals 3 Increase if signals cluster too close together Min Body/Range (both bars, filter doji 0.20=20%) Minimum body size relative to candle range for both candles 0.20 Lower to accept more doji-like candles, raise to require stronger bodies Min Engulfing Body/ATR (significance, 0.30=standard) How large the engulfing body must be relative to ATR 0.30 Raise for stronger signals only, lower if signals are too rare Min Setup Body/ATR (0.15=relaxed) Minimum setup candle body size relative to ATR 0.15 Raise to require larger setup candles, lower for more signals Require Trend Bars Before Pattern (0=disable) Number of same-direction bars required before the pattern 0 Set to 2-3 to require clear trend context before patterns Entry Mode Aggressive (enter at close) or Conservative (enter at breakout) Conservative Use Aggressive for earlier entries, Conservative for confirmation Entry Buffer (xATR, conservative breakout) Buffer added to entry price in conservative mode 0.05 Increase for wider entry buffer, decrease for tighter entries SL Buffer (xATR above/below pattern) Extra space added to stop loss beyond pattern extreme 0.10 Increase in volatile markets, decrease for tighter stops Trend SMA Period (0=disable) SMA period for trend direction filter 0 Set to 20-50 to only show patterns aligned with SMA trend Min Quality (0.0-1.0, 0.30=relaxed) Minimum quality score threshold to display a signal 0.30 Raise to see fewer but higher quality signals

Settings Tips

Start with all default settings and let the indicator run for a few days to see how it performs

The Entry Mode setting is unique to this indicator — try Conservative first for safer entries with breakout confirmation

If you get too many signals, raise the quality threshold to 50% or enable the trend filter (set Trend SMA Period to 20)

Always backtest any setting changes before using them on a live account

Best Timeframes and Markets

Recommended Timeframes

Timeframe Signal Quality Signal Frequency Best For M15 Good High Scalping, quick reversals H1 Very Good Moderate Day trading, intraday swings H4 Excellent Low-Moderate Swing trading, position entries D1 Excellent Low Swing/position trading, major reversals

Best Markets

XAUUSD (Gold) : Excellent pattern clarity on H1 and H4 timeframes — engulfing patterns are especially effective on gold due to its strong momentum moves

: Excellent pattern clarity on H1 and H4 timeframes — engulfing patterns are especially effective on gold due to its strong momentum moves EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY : Work well on all timeframes above M15 — major pairs provide clean engulfing formations

: Work well on all timeframes above M15 — major pairs provide clean engulfing formations US30, NAS100 : Best results on H4 and Daily timeframes where institutional participation creates clear engulfing moves

: Best results on H4 and Daily timeframes where institutional participation creates clear engulfing moves Cryptocurrency (BTCUSD, ETHUSD): Use H4 or Daily timeframe for clearer signals — lower timeframes tend to be noisy

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, but these combinations tend to produce the most reliable signals.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Follow these steps to start using Engulfing Trading System:

Open MetaTrader 5 and load your preferred chart (we recommend starting with XAUUSD on H1) In the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand "Indicators" and find "Engulfing Trading System" Drag the indicator onto your chart A settings window appears — click OK to use the default settings for your first session Watch for signal arrows and trading lines to appear as the indicator scans your chart history After observing a few signals, adjust the Quality Threshold or Entry Mode based on your trading style Enable push notifications in Settings > Alerts if you want mobile alerts for new signals

That's it! The indicator is now scanning your charts automatically and will alert you when high-quality Engulfing patterns appear.

All Features at a Glance

Pattern-Specific Features

✓ Complete body engulfment detection with automatic bullish/bearish classification

✓ 4-factor weighted quality scoring: engulf ratio, body/ATR, close position, trend context

✓ Dual entry mode system: Conservative (breakout) or Aggressive (close) with configurable buffer

✓ Pattern-adaptive stop loss placement at pattern extreme with ATR buffer

✓ Optional trend filter via SMA to align signals with prevailing trend direction

The following professional-grade features are available across all our indicators:

Common Questions

Q: Why does the stop loss seem wide on some signals?

The indicator places the stop loss beyond the pattern's extreme (low for bullish, high for bearish) plus an ATR buffer. Wide-range engulfing patterns naturally produce wider stops. You can switch the SL Method to Donchian Channel for structure-based stops, or reduce the SL Buffer setting for tighter placement — but be aware this may increase false stop-outs.

Q: What's the difference between Conservative and Aggressive entry mode?

Conservative mode places a pending order at the engulfing candle's high (bullish) or low (bearish) plus a small ATR buffer — you only enter if price confirms the direction. Aggressive mode enters at the engulfing candle's close price, giving you earlier positioning but without breakout confirmation. Start with Conservative if you prefer safer entries.

Q: How do I reduce the number of signals?

Three options: (1) Raise the Min Quality threshold from 0.30 to 0.50 or higher. (2) Set Require Trend Bars to 2-3 so patterns must appear after a clear trend. (3) Enable the Trend SMA filter (set period to 20) to only show signals aligned with the moving average direction.

Q: How is Engulfing different from the Dark Cloud / Piercing pattern?

Engulfing requires the second candle's body to completely wrap the first candle's body — opening beyond and closing beyond both extremes. Dark Cloud and Piercing only require the second candle to penetrate past the midpoint of the first candle. Engulfing is generally considered a stronger reversal signal because of the complete body engulfment.

Q: Can I use this indicator with an Expert Advisor?

Yes. The indicator exposes 10 signal buffers (Direction, Entry, SL, TP1-4, Quality, Signal ID) that any EA can read via iCustom(). See the EA Signal Buffers user guide for connection details and a ready-to-use EA template.

What's New — Version 1.00

This is the v1.00 release of Engulfing Trading System. Key features include:

Automatic Bullish and Bearish Engulfing pattern detection on all timeframes

4-factor weighted quality scoring (engulf ratio, body/ATR, close position, trend context)

Dual entry mode: Conservative (breakout confirmation) and Aggressive (candle close)

7-layer signal filter chain (quality, extreme zone, direction, SL hunt, signal zone, spacing, opposite)

Multi-timeframe scanner monitoring up to 150 symbols across 8 timeframes

Donchian Channel trailing stop with breakeven lock and dynamic adjustment

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email) with anti-spam protection

Market structure analysis with BOS/CHOCH detection and swing labeling

4 chart themes (Dark Muted, Dark, Light, Custom)

10 EA signal buffers for algorithmic trading integration

Getting Help

If you have questions or need support:

Documentation : Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above

: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above MQL5 Profile : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support

I'm committed to helping you get the most out of this indicator.

Ready to Start?

Engulfing Trading System is designed to save you time and help you find high-probability Engulfing patterns automatically. Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings — you can fine-tune everything later as you get comfortable with how it works.

Happy trading!

Ich Khiem Nguyen

Engulfing Trading System v1.00 — Created February 2026



