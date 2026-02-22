BTC AutoTrader — Official User Guide

Welcome to the official guide for BTC AutoTrader, a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading. It uses a proven breakout strategy based on dynamic support and resistance levels. Below you will find the recommended setup, a detailed explanation of all input parameters, and important tips for getting the best results.

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⚡ Core Setup Requirements

Symbol : BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

: BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Timeframe : H1 (recommended)

: H1 (recommended) Minimum Deposit : $200

: $200 Account Type : Hedging account

: Hedging account Leverage: 1:500 recommended

Why Broker Selection Is Critical

BTC AutoTrader operates on support and resistance levels with pending orders and uses a trailing stop for precise profit locking. This means tight spreads are essential for consistent results. Bitcoin spreads vary enormously between brokers, and a wide spread can turn a winning trade into a loss.

Recommended Broker: Vantage FX — From my extensive testing across multiple brokers, Vantage FX delivered the best and most consistent results on BTCUSD with their tight spread conditions.

Recommended VPS: TradingVPS

— Low latency is important for pending order execution. A VPS close to your broker's server ensures the best fills.

🧠 Signal Info

Important Note: I recommend not subscribing to the signal due to spread issues with signal copying. Instead, buy the EA to achieve the same results with the same broker, since it operates on support and resistance, requires tight spreads, and uses a trailing stop for precise BTCUSD profits.

The signal account runs with all parameters set to default values. Use Fixed Lot is already set to FALSE by default, so the EA automatically calculates lot size based on your account balance.

🔧 How It Works

The EA identifies key support and resistance levels using proprietary analysis. It places pending orders — Buy Stop at resistance and Sell Stop at support — to catch breakout moves. When price breaks through a level, the order is triggered with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit based on percentage calculations. A smart trailing stop then locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

Key Features:

Dynamic support/resistance detection

Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage

Percentage-based trailing stop to lock in profits

News filter that pauses trading during high-impact events

Weekend protection to avoid gap risk

Trading hours filter for session-based control

Spread control to prevent trading in bad conditions

Visual dashboard with drag & drop and real-time info

🛠️ Input Parameters Explained

1. EA Identification

Magic Number (default: 2025) — Unique ID for the EA's trades. Change this if running multiple instances on the same account.

2. Risk Management

Risk Percent (default: 5.0%) — Percentage of account balance risked per trade.

Stop Loss Percent (default: 0.25%) — Stop Loss distance as percentage from entry price.

Take Profit Percent (default: 15.00%) — Take Profit distance as percentage from entry price.

3. Lot Sizing

Use Fixed Lot (default: FALSE) — If TRUE, uses the fixed lot size below. If FALSE, calculates lot size automatically based on Risk Percent. Default is already set to auto lot sizing.

Fixed Lot Size (default: 0.01) — Manual lot size used when Use Fixed Lot is TRUE.

4. Spread Control

Spread Limit (default: 3000) — Maximum allowed spread in points. EA pauses trading when spread exceeds this value. Bitcoin has wider spreads than forex, so this value is set accordingly. Adjust based on your broker's typical BTCUSD spread.

5. Trailing Stop Settings

Use Trailing Stop (default: TRUE) — Enable/disable trailing stop on open positions. Highly recommended to keep enabled.

Trailing Start Percent (default: 0.06%) — Profit percentage at which trailing stop activates.

Trailing Stop Percent (default: 0.04%) — Distance of trailing stop from current price.

Trailing Step Percent (default: 0.02%) — Minimum move before trailing stop updates.

6. Pending Orders Settings

Pending Order Expiration Hours (default: 1) — Hours before unfilled pending orders expire automatically. Set to 1 hour for Bitcoin's fast-moving market.

Order Comment (default: "BTC AutoTrader Order") — Comment attached to each order for identification.

Close Pending Outside Hours (default: TRUE) — Remove pending orders when outside trading hours.

7. Trading Hours Settings

Trading Start Time (default: 00:30) — Time to start placing orders (server time, HH:MM).

Trading End Time (default: 23:59) — Time to stop placing orders (server time, HH:MM). Bitcoin trades nearly 24/7, so the default window is wide.

8. Weekend Closure Settings

Use Weekend Closure (default: TRUE) — Enable automatic weekend protection.

Friday Close Hour (default: 20) — Server time hour to close positions on Friday.

Sunday Open Hour (default: 23) — Server time hour to resume trading on Sunday.

Close All On Weekend (default: TRUE) — Close all open positions before the weekend.

Cancel Pending Orders (default: TRUE) — Cancel all pending orders before the weekend.

9. News Filter Settings

Use News Filter (default: TRUE) — Pause trading around high-impact news events. Highly recommended.

News Importance (default: 3) — Minimum news importance to filter (3=High only, 2=Medium+High, 1=All).

Minutes Before News (default: 5) — Minutes to stop trading before a news event.

Minutes After News (default: 5) — Minutes to wait after a news event before resuming.

FOMC Minutes After (default: 45) — Extended wait time after FOMC events (higher volatility).

News Check Interval (default: 300) — Seconds between news calendar checks.

Max News To Track (default: 2) — Maximum upcoming news events shown on dashboard.

10. Support & Resistance Settings

These parameters control how the EA detects support and resistance levels. The default values are optimized for BTCUSD and generally do not need to be changed.

11. Buffer Offset Settings

Use Buffer Offset (default: TRUE) — Apply an offset to S/R levels for better order placement.

Support Buffer Percent (default: -0.015%) — Offset applied to support level.

Resistance Buffer Percent (default: -0.015%) — Offset applied to resistance level.

Support Buffer Direction (default: BELOW) — Direction of support buffer offset.

Resistance Buffer Direction (default: ABOVE) — Direction of resistance buffer offset.

12. Visualization Settings

Show Levels (default: FALSE) — Show support/resistance lines on chart.

Levels To Show (default: 1) — Number of S/R levels to display on chart.

13. GMT Settings

Use Custom GMT Offset (default: FALSE) — Override automatic GMT detection. Only enable if your broker reports incorrect server time.

Custom GMT Offset (default: 0) — Manual GMT offset in hours.

14. Dashboard Control

Show Dashboard (default: TRUE) — Show/hide the visual information panel. You can drag it anywhere on the chart.

Dashboard sections can be individually toggled: Orders Info, Weekend Status, Trading Hours, Trading Info, S/R Levels, Buffer Info, GMT Info, and Upcoming News.

⚠️ Important: Before You Start

Download the free demo and backtest with your broker's data first. Run on a demo account for at least 2-4 weeks before going live. Do not expect backtest results to match live performance exactly — execution, spread, and slippage vary. Adjust risk parameters based on your account size and risk tolerance. Each broker is different — the same settings can produce different results. If backtest results are poor with your broker, this EA may not be suitable for your setup. Tight spreads are essential — Bitcoin spreads vary wildly between brokers. Use a broker with consistently tight BTCUSD spreads for best results.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex and Bitcoin involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before trading. Only invest money you can afford to lose. The signal provider is not responsible for any losses incurred.

For any questions or support, please contact me via my MQL5 profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/skauch

(C) 2025 Moreno Dainese — BTC AutoTrader V4.7