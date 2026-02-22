STRAIGHT TO THE BANK EA GUIDE

Straight To The Bank EA is a precision breakout trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using institutional liquidity concepts and automated risk management. The EA places trades at key market levels, aiming to capture strong momentum moves with built-in trailing stop protection.Below you will find the recommended setup, the Smart Approach to managing risk, and a full explanation of the input parameters.
LIVE SIGNAL: CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVE PERFORMANCE
Straight To The Bank EA Investor Account
- Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD MT5
- RoboForex Ltd
- Server: RoboForex-Pro
- Account Number: 37303212
- Investor Password: Invest@2026
⚡ Core Setup Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
- Recommended Broker: Standard or Low-Spread ECN Broker (Raw Account Preferred)
- My Brokers: Vantage Markets, JustMarkets, ICMarkets, RoboForex
- VPS: Strongly Recommended
Why Broker Selection Matters
Straight To The Bank EA uses pending orders placed very close to key breakout levels and includes a trailing stop system.
Because of this:
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High spreads can trigger trades early
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Slippage can affect entries
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Poor execution can reduce profitability
For best results, use a broker with:
✅ Low spreads
✅ Fast execution
✅ Minimal slippage
✅ ECN or Raw account
If you want to replicate optimized performance, broker quality is extremely important.
🧠 The Smart Approach
Straight To The Bank EA is a probability-based breakout system.
This means:
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The EA has a Win Rate of 94%
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Not every day will produce a trade
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Some trades may hit Stop Loss
-
Strong trends can produce rapid profits
Conservative Strategy Method
If you want to trade safer:
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Run the EA on a Demo account first.
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Wait for a Stop Loss event.
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After a loss occurs, switch to your Live account.
This approach attempts to catch the next probability cycle of winning trades.
(This is optional — many traders run it live directly.)
📊 How The EA Works
Every trading day the EA:
- When price breaks a level → trade activates
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Trailing stop secures profits automatically
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Pending orders are deleted at end of day
This is known as a liquidity breakout strategy commonly used by professional traders.
🛠️ Input Parameters Explained
1. Strategy Settings
Strategy Mode
Tighter Mode:
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Tighter Trailing Stop
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Faster trailing activation
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More aggressive profit protection
-
Best for volatility and experienced users
Wider Mode (Default):
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Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Uses ATR-based stop loss (dynamic)
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More stable behavior
-
Better for beginners and normal spreads
Delete Opposite Pending Order
False (Default):
Both Buy Stop and Sell Stop remain active even after one triggers.
True:
When one trade activates, the opposite pending order is immediately deleted.
This reduces exposure and risk.
Skip If Level Already Hit
True (Recommended):
If price already touched where a buy / sell stop should be placed before placement time, the EA skips trading that day.
This avoids low-probability setups.
2. Risk Settings
Risk Calculation Method
Risk Percent of Balance:
The EA automatically calculates lot size based on account balance.
Fixed Lot Size:
The EA uses the same lot size for every trade.
Risk Percent (%)
Defines how much of your account you risk per trade.
Example:
1.0 = 1% risk per trade, 10 = 10% Risk Per Trade
Fixed Lot Size
Used only when Fixed Lot mode is selected.
Example:
0.01
0.10
1.00
Fixed lot size per balance:
Dynamically scales your lot size based on your balance (e.g., trading a base lot size for every Reference Balance amount, like 0.05 lots per $1,000).
Magic Number
A unique ID used to identify EA trades.
Default: 249
Do not change unless running multiple EAs.
3. Trading Days
Trade Monday – Friday:
Enable or disable specific trading days.
Example:
True = EA trades that day
False = EA skips that day
4. News Filter (USD High Impact) (New)
-
Enable News Filter: Set to True to pull live USD High-Impact event data from Forex Factory. The EA will automatically pause trading, close open positions, and cancel pending orders during the news window.
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⚠️ IMPORTANT: To use this, you must go to your MT5 terminal's Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add
to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" box.
-
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Minutes Before / After News: Defines how long the EA should pause trading around the news release.
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Show News Lines: Visually plots upcoming high-impact news as vertical lines directly on your chart.
⏰ Time Settings
Placement Time:
Defines when pending orders are created each day.
Delete Time:
Defines when unused pending orders are removed.
This prevents overnight exposure.
📈 Trailing Stop System
Straight To The Bank EA includes an automated trailing stop that:
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Activates when trade moves into profit
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Locks in gains as price moves
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Protects capital during reversals
Different trailing logic is applied depending on the strategy mode selected.
🔐 Risk Management Logic
The EA automatically checks:
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Minimum stop distance
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Broker spread requirements
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Margin availability
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Lot size limits
This prevents most execution errors.
✅ Recommended Settings
Beginner
Strategy Mode: Wider
Risk: 1%
Delete Opposite: True
Aggressive
Strategy Mode: Tighter
Risk: 2% – 3%
Prop Firm Safe
Strategy Mode: Wider
Risk: 0.5% – 1%
🚀 Advantages of Straight To The Bank EA
✅ Fully automated trading
✅ Institutional breakout logic
✅ Smart risk calculation
✅ Built-in trailing stop
✅ Daily structured trading
✅ Beginner friendly
✅ Prop firm compatible
✅ Designed specifically for Gold
⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
Losses can occur due to:
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Market volatility
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News events
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Broker conditions
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Slippage
Always use proper risk management.
Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.
📞 Support
Created By: Stargogs
Brand: 2nd To NoneFX
For support or questions, please contact via Telegram or WhatsApp.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stargogs