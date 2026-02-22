STRAIGHT TO THE BANK EA GUIDE

Welcome to the

Straight To The Bank EA is a precision breakout trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using institutional liquidity concepts and automated risk management. The EA places trades at key market levels, aiming to capture strong momentum moves with built-in trailing stop protection.Below you will find the recommended setup, the Smart Approach to managing risk, and a full explanation of the input parameters.

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Straight To The Bank EA Investor Account



Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD MT5

RoboForex Ltd

Server: RoboForex-Pro

Account Number: 37303212

Investor Password: Invest@2026

⚡ Core Setup Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

Recommended Broker: Standard or Low-Spread ECN Broker (Raw Account Preferred)

My Brokers: Vantage Markets, JustMarkets, ICMarkets, RoboForex

VPS: Strongly Recommended

Why Broker Selection Matters

Straight To The Bank EA uses pending orders placed very close to key breakout levels and includes a trailing stop system.

Because of this:

High spreads can trigger trades early

Slippage can affect entries

Poor execution can reduce profitability

For best results, use a broker with:

✅ Low spreads

✅ Fast execution

✅ Minimal slippage

✅ ECN or Raw account

If you want to replicate optimized performance, broker quality is extremely important.

🧠 The Smart Approach

Straight To The Bank EA is a probability-based breakout system.

This means:

The EA has a Win Rate of 94%

Not every day will produce a trade

Some trades may hit Stop Loss

Strong trends can produce rapid profits



Conservative Strategy Method

If you want to trade safer:

Run the EA on a Demo account first. Wait for a Stop Loss event. After a loss occurs, switch to your Live account.

This approach attempts to catch the next probability cycle of winning trades.

(This is optional — many traders run it live directly.)

📊 How The EA Works

Every trading day the EA:

When price breaks a level → trade activates Trailing stop secures profits automatically Pending orders are deleted at end of day

This is known as a liquidity breakout strategy commonly used by professional traders.

🛠️ Input Parameters Explained

1. Strategy Settings

Strategy Mode

Tighter Mode:

Tighter Trailing Stop

Faster trailing activation

More aggressive profit protection

Best for volatility and experienced users

Wider Mode (Default):

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Uses ATR-based stop loss (dynamic)

More stable behavior

Better for beginners and normal spreads

Delete Opposite Pending Order

False (Default):

Both Buy Stop and Sell Stop remain active even after one triggers.

True:

When one trade activates, the opposite pending order is immediately deleted.

This reduces exposure and risk.

Skip If Level Already Hit

True (Recommended):

If price already touched where a buy / sell stop should be placed before placement time, the EA skips trading that day.

This avoids low-probability setups.

2. Risk Settings

Risk Calculation Method

Risk Percent of Balance:

The EA automatically calculates lot size based on account balance.

Fixed Lot Size:

The EA uses the same lot size for every trade.

Risk Percent (%)

Defines how much of your account you risk per trade.

Example:

1.0 = 1% risk per trade, 10 = 10% Risk Per Trade

Fixed Lot Size

Used only when Fixed Lot mode is selected.

Example:

0.01

0.10

1.00

Fixed lot size per balance:

Dynamically scales your lot size based on your balance (e.g., trading a base lot size for every Reference Balance amount, like 0.05 lots per $1,000).

0.01 Lotsize for Every $200. When you have $400 Lotsize will be 0.04

Magic Number

A unique ID used to identify EA trades.

Default: 249

Do not change unless running multiple EAs.

3. Trading Days

Trade Monday – Friday:

Enable or disable specific trading days.

Example:

True = EA trades that day

False = EA skips that day

4. News Filter (USD High Impact) (New)

Enable News Filter: Set to True to pull live USD High-Impact event data from Forex Factory. The EA will automatically pause trading, close open positions, and cancel pending orders during the news window. ⚠️ IMPORTANT: To use this, you must go to your MT5 terminal's Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" box.

Minutes Before / After News: Defines how long the EA should pause trading around the news release.

Show News Lines: Visually plots upcoming high-impact news as vertical lines directly on your chart.

⏰ Time Settings

Placement Time:

Defines when pending orders are created each day.

Delete Time:

Defines when unused pending orders are removed.

This prevents overnight exposure.

📈 Trailing Stop System

Straight To The Bank EA includes an automated trailing stop that:

Activates when trade moves into profit

Locks in gains as price moves

Protects capital during reversals

Different trailing logic is applied depending on the strategy mode selected.

🔐 Risk Management Logic

The EA automatically checks:

Minimum stop distance

Broker spread requirements

Margin availability

Lot size limits

This prevents most execution errors.

Beginner

✅ Recommended Settings

Strategy Mode: Wider

Risk: 1%

Delete Opposite: True

Aggressive

Strategy Mode: Tighter

Risk: 2% – 3%

Prop Firm Safe

Strategy Mode: Wider

Risk: 0.5% – 1%

🚀 Advantages of Straight To The Bank EA

✅ Fully automated trading

✅ Institutional breakout logic

✅ Smart risk calculation

✅ Built-in trailing stop

✅ Daily structured trading

✅ Beginner friendly

✅ Prop firm compatible

✅ Designed specifically for Gold

⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

Losses can occur due to:

Market volatility

News events

Broker conditions

Slippage

Always use proper risk management.

Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

📞 Support

Created By: Stargogs

Brand: 2nd To NoneFX

For support or questions, please contact via Telegram or WhatsApp.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stargogs



