How we created an advisor that survived the pandemic and Brexit

Most traders attempting to automate trading face the same problem: an advisor shows excellent results on historical data but drains the deposit on a real account. The reason often lies not in a coding error, but in a fundamental approach. Universal robots try to trade the same way around the clock, ignoring the fact that the market lives by its own biorythms. We decided to abandon this idea and created Red Riding Hood — a tool that does not fight the market but adapts to its natural rhythm. At the core of the system lies a unique architecture of 24 independent models, each of which underwent stress testing during the most challenging periods of the last decade, including the 2020 pandemic and the volatility following Brexit.







The problem of universal strategies

The financial market is heterogeneous. What works in the morning can become unprofitable in the evening. The Asian session is traditionally characterized by low volumes and sideways price movement, while the European and American sessions bring impulses, trends, and high volatility. Attempting to apply a single strategy to all these regimes is a compromise that inevitably reduces efficiency.





Imagine trying to choose one outfit for the entire year. If you pick a universal option, you will be too hot in summer and too cold in winter. Using a single algorithm to trade at 03:00 AM and at 2:00 PM is like wearing a winter coat in summer. You will either overheat (incur losses on false movements) or freeze (miss profitable impulses). This is exactly why universal solutions often prove vulnerable when market regimes change.





Architecture: 24 hours — 24 solutions

We chose a different path. Instead of searching for a "holy grail" that works all the time, we divided the day into 24 segments. The Red Riding Hood advisor uses 24 independent trading models, each responsible for only its own hour. This allows the algorithm to account for the unique properties of each time period.





For example, the model active at 14:00 GMT is tuned to work with trend movements of the European session. It knows that at this time the probability of movement continuation is higher and requires clear entry confirmations. At the same time, the algorithm operating at 03:00 accounts for the calmness of the Asian session. It is focused on range trading and filters out noise spikes that would be a signal during the day but a trap at night.









Such detail allows the advisor to identify entry points more accurately and minimize the impact of random movements during periods of low liquidity. We do not average parameters but give each hour its own analysis tool.





Who is this tool for?

Red Riding Hood is created not for instant enrichment but for systematic work. It will suit three categories of users:

Beginners. The advisor is fully autonomous. You do not need to deeply understand technical analysis or constantly watch charts. The system makes decisions itself based on embedded algorithms.

Experienced traders. If you already have a portfolio of strategies, Red Riding Hood will be an excellent addition for diversification. It covers the niche of intraday trading on EURUSD without the risk of aggressive methods.

Stability seekers. If you value capital preservation above dubious prospects of super-profits, the advisor's architecture without martingale or averaging is created specifically for you.





Red Riding Hood is the result of work by a team of traders with a combined experience of over twenty years. We abandoned excessive complexity in favor of transparency and reliability. 24 models, crisis testing, absence of dangerous capital management methods, and full adaptation to the time of day — this is the foundation of this system. is the result of work by a team of traders with a combined experience of over twenty years. We abandoned excessive complexity in favor of transparency and reliability. 24 models, crisis testing, absence of dangerous capital management methods, and full adaptation to the time of day — this is the foundation of this system.

Download Red Riding Hood now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160215



