Gold (XAU/USD) 1H Outlook for Monday (23 February 2026) – Expansion Phase Under Watch

As we head into Monday’s session, Gold remains in a strong intraday bullish structure on the 1-hour timeframe.
Chart: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades
After consolidating around the 5,000 region, price has broken into expansion mode and is now trading near 5,107–5,120 resistance.
This is not random volatility — this is structured momentum.
🔎 Current Market Structure (1H)
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Clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows
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Strong impulsive leg from 5,020 region
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Clean breakout above prior consolidation
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No confirmed bearish structural shift
The market has transitioned from accumulation to expansion.
🔑 Key Levels for Monday
🔹 Resistance: 5,119
This level has already been tested.
If Monday opens above 5,110 and holds:
→ Expect continuation toward 5,145.
🔹 Major Target: 5,145
If price breaks and sustains above 5,145:
→ Next projected expansion: 5,180–5,200.
🔹 Critical Support: 5,090
This is the “line in the sand.”
As long as hourly candles close above 5,090:
→ Bias remains bullish.
A strong close below 5,090:
→ Opens corrective move toward 5,060 liquidity zone.
🔥 Monday Scenarios
🟢 Bullish Continuation
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Hold above 5,100
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Strong hourly close above 5,119
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Momentum candles without heavy wicks
Targets:
5,145 → 5,180
🔴 Controlled Pullback
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Failure to hold 5,100
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Break below 5,090
Targets:
5,060 → 5,030
This would be a healthy retracement, not a full trend reversal.
📊 Professional Insight
There is no confirmed distribution yet.
No lower highs.
No structural breakdown.
No heavy rejection.
Trend is strong but slightly extended.
Monday will likely start with:
• Liquidity sweep → continuation
or
• Direct breakout continuation
Avoid chasing impulsive candles.
📊 Detailed chart explanation is shared in my channel.
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