Gold Secret Code indicator for gold and all pairs





Gold Secret Code indicator mt4

Gold Secret Code indicator mt5

Unveil the true rhythm of gold with Gold Secret Code Indicator, a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in

XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame .

Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through three precision modes:

1- Aggressive Mode

For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and risk).

2- Balanced Mode

For smart traders — the perfect harmony between accuracy and frequency, ideal for intraday setups.

3- Steady Mode

For patient professionals — fewer but ultra-accurate signals with maximum confidence.

Key Features

Intelligent algorithm that decodes gold’s hidden logic.

Multi-level precision system adaptable to all trading styles.

Works on optimized for XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame .

Non-repainting, non-lagging core logic.

Visual buy/sell arrows with sound & alert notifications.

Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to your gold chart XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame . Choose your mode: Aggressive, Balanced, or Steady. Follow the arrows and alerts — trade the code.



























