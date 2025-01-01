DocumentationSections
Définis les flags de la police de caractères.

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // flags
   );

Paramètres

flags

[in]  Flags de créations de la police de caractères. Voir la description de la fonction TextSetFont() pour en savoir plus sur les flags.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon