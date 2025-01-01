DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta flags font.

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // flags
   );

Parametri

flags

[in]  Flags creazione Font. Vedere la descrizione della funzione TextSetFont() per imparare di più sui flags.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false