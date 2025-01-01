DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5 Biblioteca Padrão Matemática Estatística Funções auxiliares MathBinomialCoefficient 

MathBinomialCoefficient

Calcula o coeficiente binomial: C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!).

long  MathBinomialCoefficient(
   const int  n,      // número total de elementos
   const int  k       // número de elementos combinados
   )

Parâmetros

n

[in] Número de elementos. 

k

[in] Número de elementos para cada combinação. 

Valor de retorno

Número de combinações a partir de N de acordo com K.