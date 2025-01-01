DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathBinomialCoefficient 

MathBinomialCoefficient

Berechnet den Binomialkoeffizienten: C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!).

long  MathBinomialCoefficient(
   const int  n,      // Gesamtzahl der Elemente
   const int  k       // Anzahl der Elemente in einer Kombination
   )

Parameter

n

[in] Anzahl der Elemente. 

k

[in] Anzahl der Elemente für jede Kombination. 

Rückgabewert

Anzahl der Kombinationen aus N über K.