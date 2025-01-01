DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathBinomialCoefficient 

MathBinomialCoefficient

Calcule le coefficient binomial : C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!).

long  MathBinomialCoefficient(
   const int  n,      // le nombre total d'éléments
   const int  k       // le nombre combinatoire d'éléments
  )

Paramètres

n

[in] Le nombre d'éléments. 

k

[in] Le nombre d'éléments pour chaque combinaison. 

Valeur de Retour

Le nombre de combinaisons de K parmi N.