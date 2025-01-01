ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathBinomialCoefficient 

MathBinomialCoefficient

二項係数C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!)を計算します。

long  MathBinomialCoefficient(
  const int  n,      // 要素の総数
  const int  k       // 組み合わせ要素数
  )

パラメータ

n

[in] 要素数 

k

[in] 各組み合わせの要素数 

戻り値

NからKを選択する場合の組み合わせの数