MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathBinomialCoefficient 

MathBinomialCoefficient

Calculates the binomial coefficient: C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!).

long  MathBinomialCoefficient(
   const int  n,      // the total number of elements
   const int  k       // the number of elements in combination
   )

Parameters

n

[in] The number of elements. 

k

[in] The number of elements for each combination. 

Return Value

The number of combinations of N choose K.