MathBinomialCoefficient

Calculates the binomial coefficient: C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!).

long MathBinomialCoefficient(

const int n,

const int k

)

Parameters

n

[in] The number of elements.

k

[in] The number of elements for each combination.

Return Value

The number of combinations of N choose K.