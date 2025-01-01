DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCCanvasGetDefaultColor 

GetDefaultColor

Restituisce un colore predefinito per il suo indice.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // indice
   );

Parametri

i

[in]  Indice per ottenere il colore.

Valore di ritorno

Colore.