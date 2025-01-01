DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasGetDefaultColor 

GetDefaultColor

Retourne une couleur prédéfinie par son indice.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // indice
   );

Paramètres

i

[in]  Indice de la couleur.

Valeur de Retour

Couleur.