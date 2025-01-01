DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasFontNameSet 

FontNameSet

Définit le nom de la police de caractères.

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // nom
   );

Paramètres

name

[in]  Nom de la police de caractères. Par exemple, "Arial".

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon