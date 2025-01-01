DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCCanvasFontNameSet 

FontNameSet

Imposta nome del font.

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // nome
   );

Parametri

name

[in]  Nome del font. Ad esempio, "Arial".

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false