Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasFill 

Fill

Remplis une zone.

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // Coordonnée X
   int         y,       // Coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du point de départ du remplissage.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du point de départ du remplissage.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.