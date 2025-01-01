ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeRequestType 

RequestType

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の種類を取得します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  RequestType() const 

戻り値

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 列挙値）