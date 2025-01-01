DocumentaçãoSeções
Calcula o coeficiente de correlação de Spearman.

Versão para trabalhar com matrizes de valores reais:

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const double&  array1[],  // primeira matriz de valores
   const double&  array2[],  // segunda matriz de valores
   double&        r          // coeficiente de correlação
   )

Versão para trabalhar com matrizes de valores inteiros:

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const int&     array1[],   // primeira matriz de valores
   const int&     array2[],   // segunda matriz de valores
   double&        r           // coeficiente de correlação
   )

Parâmetros

array1[]

[in] Primeira matriz de valores. 

array2[]

[in] Segunda matriz de valores. 

r

[out] Variável para registro do coeficiente de correlação

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.