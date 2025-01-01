DocumentationSections
MathCorrelationSpearman

Calcule le coefficient de corrélation de Spearman.

Version pour travailler avec des tableaux de valeurs réelles :

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const double&  array1[],  // le premier tableau de valeurs
   const double&  array2[],  // le deuxième tableau de valeurs
   double&        r          // coefficient de corrélation
  )

Version pour travailler avec des tableaux de valeurs entières :

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const int&     array1[],   // le premier tableau de valeurs
   const int&     array2[],   // le deuxième tableau de valeurs
   double&        r           // coefficient de corrélation
  )

Paramètres

array1[]

[in] Le premier tableau de valeurs. 

array2[]

[in] Le deuxième tableau de valeurs. 

r

[out] Variable pour stocker le coefficient de corrélation.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.