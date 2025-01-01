MathCorrelationSpearman

Calculates the Spearman's correlation coefficient.

Version for working with arrays of real values:

bool MathCorrelationSpearman(

const double& array1[],

const double& array2[],

double& r

)

Version for working with arrays of integer values:

bool MathCorrelationSpearman(

const int& array1[],

const int& array2[],

double& r

)

Parameters

array1[]

[in] The first array of values.

array2[]

[in] The second array of values.

r

[out] Variable to store the correlation coefficient.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.