|
datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- устанавливаем таймер в одну секунду
EventSetTimer(1);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- получаем время открытия текущего бара
ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//--- запишем прошлое время открытия бара
static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
//--- посчитаем количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия бара
static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- если прошлое время открытия не равно текущему, значит это новый бар
//--- запишем новое время открытия как прошлое и установим секунды в ноль
if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)
{
bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
seconds=0;
}
//--- увеличиваем и корректируем количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия бара
seconds++;
if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))
seconds=0;
//--- описание времени открытия бара в формате yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi
string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- описание текущего времени в формате yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss
string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- количество секунд, оставшихся до открытия нового бара
int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;
//--- описание количества времени, оставшегося до закрытия текущего бара в формате hh:mm:ss
string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- создадим строку вывода
string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s\n"+
"Time Current: %s\n"+
"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d\n"+
"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d\n"+
"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);
//--- выведем в комментарии на графике время открытия бара, текущее время,
//--- количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия текущего бара и остающихся до его закрытия, и
//--- время, оставшееся до закрытия текущего бара
Comment(txt);
/*
результат на M1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35
результат на M5:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31
результат на H1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46
результат на D1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938
Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58
*/
}