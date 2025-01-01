ДокументацияРазделы
Преобразование значения, содержащего время в секундах, прошедшее с 01.01.1970, в строку формата "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi".

string  TimeToString(
   datetime  value,                           // число
   int       mode=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES      // формат вывода
   );

Параметры

value

[in]  Время в секундах от 00:00 1 января 1970.

mode=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES

[in]  Дополнительный режим вывода данных. Может быть одним или комбинированным флагом:
TIME_DATE получает результат в форме " yyyy.mm.dd " ,
TIME_MINUTES получает результат в форме " hh:mi " ,
TIME_SECONDS получает результат в форме " hh:mi:ss ".

Возвращаемое значение

Строка.

Пример:

datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- устанавливаем таймер в одну секунду
   EventSetTimer(1);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- получаем время открытия текущего бара
   ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//--- запишем прошлое время открытия бара
   static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
//--- посчитаем количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия бара
   static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- если прошлое время открытия не равно текущему, значит это новый бар
//--- запишем новое время открытия как прошлое и установим секунды в ноль
   if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)
     {
      bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
      seconds=0;
     }
//--- увеличиваем и корректируем количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия бара
   seconds++;
   if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))
      seconds=0;
//--- описание времени открытия бара в формате yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi
   string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- описание текущего времени в формате yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss
   string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- количество секунд, оставшихся до открытия нового бара
   int    sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;
//--- описание количества времени, оставшегося до закрытия текущего бара в формате hh:mm:ss
   string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- создадим строку вывода
   string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s\n"+
                           "Time Current: %s\n"+
                           "Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d\n"+
                           "Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d\n"+
                           "Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);
//--- выведем в комментарии на графике время открытия бара, текущее время,
//--- количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия текущего бара и остающихся до его закрытия, и
//--- время, оставшееся до закрытия текущего бара
   Comment(txt);
   /*
   результат на M1:
   Opening time of the current bar2024.02.22 18:06
   Time Current2024.02.22 18:06:24
   Seconds have passed since the bar opened25
   Approximately seconds left before bar closes35
   Time remaining until bar closes00:00:35
 
   результат на M5:
   Opening time of the current bar2024.02.22 18:05
   Time Current2024.02.22 18:07:28
   Seconds have passed since the bar opened149
   Approximately seconds left before bar closes151
   Time remaining until bar closes00:02:31
 
   результат на H1:
   Opening time of the current bar2024.02.22 18:00
   Time Current2024.02.22 18:08:13
   Seconds have passed since the bar opened494
   Approximately seconds left before bar closes3106
   Time remaining until bar closes00:51:46
   
   результат на D1:
   Opening time of the current bar2024.02.22 00:00
   Time Current2024.02.22 18:11:01
   Seconds have passed since the bar opened65462
   Approximately seconds left before bar closes20938
   Time remaining until bar closes05:48:58
   */
  }

