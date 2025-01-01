datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- устанавливаем таймер в одну секунду

EventSetTimer(1);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- получаем время открытия текущего бара

ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- запишем прошлое время открытия бара

static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

//--- посчитаем количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия бара

static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- если прошлое время открытия не равно текущему, значит это новый бар

//--- запишем новое время открытия как прошлое и установим секунды в ноль

if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)

{

bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

seconds=0;

}

//--- увеличиваем и корректируем количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия бара

seconds++;

if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))

seconds=0;

//--- описание времени открытия бара в формате yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi

string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- описание текущего времени в формате yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss

string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- количество секунд, оставшихся до открытия нового бара

int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;

//--- описание количества времени, оставшегося до закрытия текущего бара в формате hh:mm:ss

string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- создадим строку вывода

string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s

"+

"Time Current: %s

"+

"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d

"+

"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d

"+

"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);

//--- выведем в комментарии на графике время открытия бара, текущее время,

//--- количество секунд, прошедших с момента открытия текущего бара и остающихся до его закрытия, и

//--- время, оставшееся до закрытия текущего бара

Comment(txt);

/*

результат на M1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35



результат на M5:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31



результат на H1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46



результат на D1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938

Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58

*/

}