MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoVolumeHigh 

VolumeHigh

一日の最大ボリュームを取得します。

long  VolumeHigh() const

戻り値

一日の最大ボリューム

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。