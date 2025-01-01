DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoVolumeHigh 

VolumeHigh

Günün maksimal hacim değerini alır

long  VolumeHigh() const

Dönüş değeri

Günün maksimal hacim değeri.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.