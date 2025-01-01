DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoTickValue 

TickValue

Tik (minimal fiyat değişimi) maliyetini alır.

double  TickValue() const

Dönüş değeri

Tik (minimal fiyat değişimi) maliyeti.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.