DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoTickValue 

TickValue

Ottiene il valore di tick (variazione minima di prezzo).

double  TickValue() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore Tick (variazione minima di prezzo).

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.