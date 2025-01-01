DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoSessionSellOrdersVolume 

SessionSellOrdersVolume

Obtém o atual volume das ordens de venda.

double  SessionSellOrdersVolume() const

Valor de retorno

Volume atual das ordens de venda.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.