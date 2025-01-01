문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathQuickSortAscending 

MathQuickSortAscending

QuickSort 알고리즘을 사용하여 array[] 및 indices[] 배열의 동시 오름차순 정렬을 위한 함수입니다. 

void  MathQuickSortAscending(
   double&  array[],     // 값의 배열
   int&     indices[],   // 인덱스의 배열
   int      first,       // 초기값
   int      last         // 최종값
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in][out] 정렬할 배열. 

indices[]

[in][out] 원래 배열의 인덱스를 저장할 배열.

first

[in] 정렬을 시작할 요소의 인덱스.

last

[in] 정렬을 중지할 요소의 인덱스.