MQL5 Reference Standard Library Mathematics Statistics Subfunctions MathQuickSortAscending 

MathQuickSortAscending

The function for the simultaneous ascending sorting of the array[] and indices[] arrays using the QuickSort algorithm. 

void  MathQuickSortAscending(
   double&  array[],     // array of values
   int&     indices[],   // array of indexes
   int      first,       // initial value
   int      last         // final value
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in][out] Array to be sorted. 

indices[]

[in][out] Array to store the indexes of the original array.

first

[in] Index of the element to start sorting from.

last

[in] Index of the element to stop sorting at.