ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathQuickSortAscending 

MathQuickSortAscending

QuickSortアルゴリズムを使用してarray[]とindices[]配列を同時に昇順に並び替える関数です。 

void  MathQuickSortAscending(
  double&  array[],    // 値の配列
  int&    indices[]// インデックスの配列
  int      first,      // 初期値
  int      last         // 最終値
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in][out] 並び替えられる配列 

indices[]

[in][out] 元の配列のインデックスを格納する配列

first

[in] 並び替えを始めるインデックス

last

[in] 並び替えを終えるインデックス