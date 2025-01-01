DocumentaçãoSeções
Função para classificação ascendente simultânea de matrizes array[] e indices[], usando o algoritmo QuickSort. 

void  MathQuickSortAscending(
   double&  array[],     // matriz de valores
   int&     indices[],   // matriz de índices
   int      first,       // valor inicial
   int      last         // valor final
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in][out] Matriz para classificação. 

indices[]

[in][out] Matriz para armazenar índices da matriz de origem.

first

[in] Índice do elemento a partir do qual é necessário começar a classificação.

last

[in] Índice do elemento no qual é necessário acabar a classificação.