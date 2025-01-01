MathQuickSortAscending

Função para classificação ascendente simultânea de matrizes array[] e indices[], usando o algoritmo QuickSort.

void MathQuickSortAscending(

double& array[],

int& indices[],

int first,

int last

)

Parâmetros

array[]

[in][out] Matriz para classificação.

indices[]

[in][out] Matriz para armazenar índices da matriz de origem.

first

[in] Índice do elemento a partir do qual é necessário começar a classificação.

last

[in] Índice do elemento no qual é necessário acabar a classificação.