SL Session Strength 28 Pair

5

SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593

SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper.

market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).  

Suggested timeframes to trading :

M5 - M15 - M30 -

You can however just change session strength to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes. 

How does it work?

The SL Session Strength 28 Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting stronger, weak, getting weaker.

index line going +15 upwards means that the currency is gaining strength.

index line pointing -15 downwards means that the currency is becoming weak.

index line above another one means that one currency is stronger than the other.

Flat lines, or almost flat, represent currencies that are maintaining the current strength.

index line above +15 is likely to have a bullish trend against currencies below zero and vice versa.

If the option is enabled, the indicator will draw arrows for possible BUY or SELL signals on the current symbol. You can also select to be notified top ranking symbol.

How to trade with SL Session Strength 28 indicator

SL Session Strength 28 Indicator can be used for short term and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action.

Diverging lines, that is where a currency is gaining strength and the other is losing strength.(+15and-15 best Diverging symbol possible trending)

Better when a line above +15-15 and one below.

BUY the STRONG and SELL the WEAK.

Why you should use the SL Session Strength 28 Indicator?

The Currency Strength Lines indicator is a very useful tool to:

spot trend continuation.

spot possible trend reversal.

Filter the best rank pairs to trade, showing which currencies are strong and which are weak

Buy Signal Color - buy Diverging arrow color.

Sell Signal Color - sell Diverging arrow color.

Neutral signal color - stop signal color.

Enable Notification - enable/disable notifications.

Send Alert Notification - send alert notifications (popup screen in MetaTrader).

Send Notification to Mobile - send notifications to the mobile app.

Send Notification via Email - send notifications via emails.

Charts symbol changer and synchronizer Mt4

if you want more information please  pm me 


































































































































































































































Reviews 23
nic
201
nic 2023.06.19 05:09 
 

A really good tool. I absolutely love it, Very helpful seller and always willing to give advise and he is very responsive. thanks

alessio.pelosi
113
alessio.pelosi 2023.06.18 20:14 
 

After trying hundreds inidicators, I can say that this is the only indicator which gives you a real edge over the market. The seller is super helpful and keen to give you further instructions on how to make the most out of this amazing tool. 10 stars!!!

GoldHulk
959
GoldHulk 2022.04.28 13:59 
 

compared to competition , this Indicator has very good value for price , Seller is also very supportive and nice ..Thank you

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
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4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
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User Manual For more information pm me            SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more  improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to
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if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
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Back testing can't; get indicator full performance  Trading the currency markets is a complex business. With so many pairs and multiple timeframes it is almost impossible to monitor them all – but with with the Currency Heatmap you can. The Currency Heatmap indicator delivers the information you need to base your trading decisions on the entire spectrum of currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies; namely the US dollar, the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, t
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Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync. Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours). Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9. Currenc
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Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame How to trade with  SL Scalping Arrow  * this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy * we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback * if you want golden entry find.  SL Cur
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Suggested timeframes to trading :M1-M5 - M15-M30 -H1  wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper. histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong all red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL Sniper  Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action. currency is gaining
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5 (2)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies   Suggested timeframes to trading : M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1 You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.   How d
SL Sniper
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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nic
201
nic 2023.06.19 05:09 
 

A really good tool. I absolutely love it, Very helpful seller and always willing to give advise and he is very responsive. thanks

alessio.pelosi
113
alessio.pelosi 2023.06.18 20:14 
 

After trying hundreds inidicators, I can say that this is the only indicator which gives you a real edge over the market. The seller is super helpful and keen to give you further instructions on how to make the most out of this amazing tool. 10 stars!!!

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.05 17:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2022.08.13 01:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GoldHulk
959
GoldHulk 2022.04.28 13:59 
 

compared to competition , this Indicator has very good value for price , Seller is also very supportive and nice ..Thank you

fxcollection
101
fxcollection 2021.11.04 14:43 
 

Wow very impressive work done by the seller. Just brought it one day ago and because my broker Vantage really cannot accept the indicator but i contacted the seller and he spent the whole day reprogram the indicator and today he make it work and now can be use by Vantage broker. I really like the support of the seller. He is contactable and always ready to help you. 10 stars for the support he give. Cheers Chalin. Hope you can improve and add more to this good indicator.

Yiu Kwok Poon
340
Yiu Kwok Poon 2021.10.15 18:53 
 

Very Good Tools for trading. It works

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.10.15 19:36
Thanks for sharing your great feedback❤learn master market trading vsa trading system. free of charge🤞
Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2021.10.14 16:14 
 

very good indicator.

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.10.14 17:17
Thanks for sharing your great feedback❤learn master market trading vsa trading system. free of charge🤞
pasindusooriya
19
pasindusooriya 2021.09.14 19:33 
 

Very good indicator and very good customer service.....

sumudu1981
19
sumudu1981 2021.09.04 18:41 
 

Very good and accurate indicator see and feel in first time. Customer service is awesome,

Alisha K
146
Alisha K 2021.09.02 17:30 
 

Fantastic indicator. Easy to use and with my other strategy it gets me daily profit from intraday trades

nmiskitha
19
nmiskitha 2021.09.01 17:54 
 

It's the indicator what i seeking for long time, It's best to use with volume, that's the combination how i use. Great work. ideal for trading with sessions

eranda2021
34
eranda2021 2021.08.31 10:25 
 

This is super indicator, it is giving only high value pairs as a result of that I can enter strong trade.. Specially I should thanx for admin he is giving nic support.. And also he help me to increase my knowledge..

fina1
393
fina1 2021.05.07 16:26 
 

Good indicator and very good customer service

swarren777
1053
swarren777 2021.04.15 08:44 
 

Traders that really want to see market sentiment. and are want a system that talks to u . this is the right one .. markets can be complex . and we need information presented in a elegant way.. this suite of tools provides that elegant sophisticated.. simple.. get your copy you will be glad u did

vinoj06
83
vinoj06 2021.04.12 15:51 
 

Great Indicator worth for money excellent support from the Author outstanding

Cheung Eric
63
Cheung Eric 2021.04.07 19:31 
 

Very good indicator!!! Easy to spot trading chances especially after each session open! Support!

Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2021.04.04 20:37 
 

Indicator is great Great Support Author is there to help and guide Recommended

MMoore61
178
MMoore61 2021.03.26 04:51 
 

Wonderfully helpful and useful indicator! Outstanding support. From what I have seen the author has put in the effort and work and develops outstanding indicators.

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.03.26 03:02 
 

keeps u on the right side of the trend

12
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