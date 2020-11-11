SL Curruncy impulse https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593

SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper.

market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).

Suggested timeframes to trading :

M5 - M15 - M30 -

You can however just change session strength to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.

How does it work?



The SL Session Strength 28 Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting stronger, weak, getting weaker.

index line going +15 upwards means that the currency is gaining strength.

index line pointing -15 downwards means that the currency is becoming weak.

index line above another one means that one currency is stronger than the other.

Flat lines, or almost flat, represent currencies that are maintaining the current strength.

index line above +15 is likely to have a bullish trend against currencies below zero and vice versa.

If the option is enabled, the indicator will draw arrows for possible BUY or SELL signals on the current symbol. You can also select to be notified top ranking symbol.

How to trade with SL Session Strength 28 indicator



SL Session Strength 28 Indicator can be used for short term and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action.

Diverging lines, that is where a currency is gaining strength and the other is losing strength.(+15and-15 best Diverging symbol possible trending)

Better when a line above +15-15 and one below.

BUY the STRONG and SELL the WEAK.

Why you should use the SL Session Strength 28 Indicator?

The Currency Strength Lines indicator is a very useful tool to:

spot trend continuation.

spot possible trend reversal.

Filter the best rank pairs to trade, showing which currencies are strong and which are weak



Buy Signal Color - buy Diverging arrow color.

Sell Signal Color - sell Diverging arrow color.

Neutral signal color - stop signal color.

Enable Notification - enable/disable notifications.

Send Alert Notification - send alert notifications (popup screen in MetaTrader).

Send Notification to Mobile - send notifications to the mobile app.

Send Notification via Email - send notifications via emails.

Charts symbol changer and synchronizer Mt4

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