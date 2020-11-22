Various Trailing Manager

Various Trailing Manager EA

Various Trailing Manager EA is a professional trader's tool that provides protection of floating profit on open trades.

This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with trailing stops based on 7 methods: percent, ATR, Moving Average, Candle, Parabolic, Fractal. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close. Visualize all orders and their trailing stop levels in a sophisticated on-screen display.

This Various Trailing can be used for all currencies.It is very easy to use just three simple options:

  • Tight Trailing for low risk but low profit return.
  • Medium Trailing for medium risk, medium return.
  • High Trailing for high risk but high profit return.


Important Settings:
    • delta=300;         Offset from the stop loss calculation level
    • TF_Tralling=af;   Timeframe of the indicators (0-current)
    • StepTrall=150;    Stop loss movement step
    • StartTrall=150;    Minimal profit of trailing stop in points

      Tight Trailing.
      1. delta=200;
      2. StepTrall=100;
      3. StartTrall=100;
      Medium Trailing.
      1. delta=200;
      2. StepTrall=100;
      3. StartTrall=100;
        HighTrailing.
        1. delta=400;
        2. StepTrall=200;
        3. StartTrall=200;



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          Muhammad Faisal Sagala
          Utilities
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          5 (4)
          Utilities
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          Engulfing Dashboard
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          Utilities
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          Indicators
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          Utilities
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          Experts
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          Indicators
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          Indicators
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          Experts
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          Mhd Amran Bin Lop
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