MT5 to Discord Signals

[MT4 Version] [Telegram Version] [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your trades to Discord automatically via webhook — no bot setup, no permissions: paste ONE URL and you are live in 60 seconds. And keep every signal UPDATED: the original message is edited when you modify SL/TP or close the trade.

Built for signal providers, trading communities and prop-firm teams living on Discord.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

🔗 WEBHOOK-BASED — no bot to create, no tokens, no permissions. Discord channel → Integrations → Webhooks → paste the URL. Done (guide included).

✏️ SELF-UPDATING SIGNALS — modify SL/TP or close and the original message updates itself where the platform allows it, with automatic fallback to a new message otherwise. Your channel never misses an update.

📢 UP TO 3 WEBHOOKS WITH TIERS — one EA, three Discord channels, each with its own delay and filters. Run a VIP channel (instant) and a FREE channel (delayed) from one chart.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per webhook (green ✓ = delivering, red ✗ = that channel broke), sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies every webhook in one click.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending

🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Discord rate-limit handling

🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted

🌐 Full UTF-8: emojis, any symbol name (#DJ30, GOLD.m), any language

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, partial closes, pending placed/modified/deleted — each with its own template (17 placeholders)

🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message — one single post

📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports (win rate, P/L, pips, profit factor)

🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 60 SECONDS ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Discord channel → Edit channel → Integrations → Webhooks → New → copy URL

2️⃣ Paste it in the EA inputs

3️⃣ Press TEST on the panel → message received. Done.

The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.

⭐ Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.