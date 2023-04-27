MT5 to Discord Signals

[MT4 Version]  [Telegram Version]  [Pro: Telegram + Discord]

Post your trades to Discord automatically via webhook — no bot setup, no permissions: paste ONE URL and you are live in 60 seconds. And keep every signal UPDATED: the original message is edited when you modify SL/TP or close the trade.

Built for signal providers, trading communities and prop-firm teams living on Discord.

━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━

🔗 WEBHOOK-BASED — no bot to create, no tokens, no permissions. Discord channel → Integrations → Webhooks → paste the URL. Done (guide included).

✏️ SELF-UPDATING SIGNALS — modify SL/TP or close and the original message updates itself where the platform allows it, with automatic fallback to a new message otherwise. Your channel never misses an update.

📢 UP TO 3 WEBHOOKS WITH TIERS — one EA, three Discord channels, each with its own delay and filters. Run a VIP channel (instant) and a FREE channel (delayed) from one chart.

🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per webhook (green ✓ = delivering, red ✗ = that channel broke), sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies every webhook in one click.

━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━

📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending
🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Discord rate-limit handling
🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted
🌐 Full UTF-8: emojis, any symbol name (#DJ30, GOLD.m), any language

━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━

📈 Executed, closed, partial closes, pending placed/modified/deleted — each with its own template (17 placeholders)
🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message — one single post
📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports (win rate, P/L, pips, profit factor)
🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel

━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 60 SECONDS ━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Discord channel → Edit channel → Integrations → Webhooks → New → copy URL
2️⃣ Paste it in the EA inputs
3️⃣ Press TEST on the panel → message received. Done.

The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.

 Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.

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Marvinson Salavia Caballero
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Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
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Utilities
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
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MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
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Indicators
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[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
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Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5 An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight. DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement. The default workflow uses confirmed swings. Y
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] Order Blocks ICT Multi TF - FVG-Confirmed Order Blocks for MT5 Most ICT order block indicators for MT5 turn every opposite candle into an order block. The chart fills up and the label stops meaning anything. Order Blocks ICT Multi TF uses Fair Value Gap confirmation and monitors up to four timeframes from one chart. It is built for traders who want a defined reason for the block, not another coloured rectangle. GIVE THE BLOCK A REASON TO MATTE
ICT Breakers MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
ICT Breakers Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] [ Order Blocks ] [ Kill Zones ] [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks :  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced orde
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Schneider568 2023.05.03 21:17 
 

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