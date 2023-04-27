MT5 to Discord Signals
- Utilities
-
Diego Arribas LopezYou've been burned before. That's why you're reading this.
You bought an EA with a perfect backtest. It collapsed in two weeks live. You tried another one — same story. Maybe you've done this five times already. You're not stupid. You were just shopping in a market full of smoke.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 10
[MT4 Version] [Telegram Version] [Pro: Telegram + Discord]
Post your trades to Discord automatically via webhook — no bot setup, no permissions: paste ONE URL and you are live in 60 seconds. And keep every signal UPDATED: the original message is edited when you modify SL/TP or close the trade.
Built for signal providers, trading communities and prop-firm teams living on Discord.
━━━━━━━━ WHY THIS ONE ━━━━━━━━
🔗 WEBHOOK-BASED — no bot to create, no tokens, no permissions. Discord channel → Integrations → Webhooks → paste the URL. Done (guide included).
✏️ SELF-UPDATING SIGNALS — modify SL/TP or close and the original message updates itself where the platform allows it, with automatic fallback to a new message otherwise. Your channel never misses an update.
📢 UP TO 3 WEBHOOKS WITH TIERS — one EA, three Discord channels, each with its own delay and filters. Run a VIP channel (instant) and a FREE channel (delayed) from one chart.
🖥️ PREMIUM ON-CHART PANEL — live health per webhook (green ✓ = delivering, red ✗ = that channel broke), sent/failed/queued counters, PAUSE, and a TEST button that verifies every webhook in one click.
━━━━━━━━ ENGINEERED TO NOT LOSE MESSAGES ━━━━━━━━
📤 Asynchronous send queue — your terminal never freezes while sending
🔁 Automatic retries with backoff + full Discord rate-limit handling
🧠 Survives EA reloads: message tracking is persisted
🌐 Full UTF-8: emojis, any symbol name (#DJ30, GOLD.m), any language
━━━━━━━━ EVERYTHING ELSE YOU EXPECT ━━━━━━━━
📈 Executed, closed, partial closes, pending placed/modified/deleted — each with its own template (17 placeholders)
🖼️ Chart screenshots attached WITH the message — one single post
📊 Daily / weekly / monthly reports (win rate, P/L, pips, profit factor)
🎛️ Filters by magic number, symbol and direction — global and per channel
━━━━━━━━ SETUP IN 60 SECONDS ━━━━━━━━
1️⃣ Discord channel → Edit channel → Integrations → Webhooks → New → copy URL
2️⃣ Paste it in the EA inputs
3️⃣ Press TEST on the panel → message received. Done.
The FIRST input links to a detailed setup guide with every step and every error explained.
⭐ Launch price — increases after the first copies. Rent option available. Questions? Ask in the comments, I answer fast.
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