Stoploss Supporter

This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number.

Supports hidden stoploss and take profit

Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss

Supports Breakeven for individual trades

Supports Trailing stop

Lower resource consumption, because many pairs and magic numbers are managed from one timeframe

Please notice: The fields for magic numbers and currency pairs must have the same amount of parameters. Parameters are corresponding, e.g. the first magic number is monitored in combination with the first currency pair. If you want to monitor multiple currency pairs per magic number, you must make multiple entries.

For example:

Magic numbers: 1,1,3

Currencies: EURUSD, EURCHF, GBPUSD

The tool will monitor EURUSD and EURCHF for magic number 1 but it will not monitor GBPUSD for magic number 1. Likewise, it will only monitor GBPUSD for magic number 3.